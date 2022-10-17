Stephen Curry Revealed How Any Potential Girlfriends Had To Meet His Old-School Parents Before He Could Spend Time With Them: "I Had To Pick The Right Girl"

Stephen Curry has reached the pinnacle of the NBA, he is one of the faces of the league and the reigning Finals MVP. Throughout his career, Curry has signed massive contracts, broken records, collected championships, and earned the respect of some of the league's greatest-ever players. All this while enjoying what appears to be the perfect family life off the court too, with his wife Ayesha Curry.

Ayesha and Steph are one of the most popular couples in the NBA, they often do activities together in the public sphere. Ayesha's celebrations with her husband after Golden State's championship win last season also ended up going quite viral. And while Curry may have found the one for him as an adult, dating wasn't easy for the greatest shooter ever when he was still a youngster.

Stephen Curry Revealed How It Was For Him Talking To Girls When He Was Younger

Stephen Curry is the son of former NBA player Dell Curry and his now ex-wife Sonya. And while many aspects of growing up with a dad in the league were amazing for Curry, there was one area in which he probably wasn't too thrilled about his parents' influence. Speaking on Graham Bensinger's show in an interview in 2016, Steph described his awkward first dates as a youngster and the role his parents played in the whole situation.

(starts at 3:00 minutes)

"It wasn't too much that I tried to get away with really but they (his parents) were pretty strict with it. You knew what the deal was and don't try to skip around.

"Old-school baby. Old school. I knew that that was the situation so I had to pick the right girl and obviously know the whole back story before I initiated that whole process. Before we go to the movies I need your parents to come over to the house and just sit down with my parents, just have a talk”, Curry told the girls. He continued, “We’re a very welcoming and warm family, they just want to get to know you, that’s all”.

It's hilarious to imagine that the man who would go on to change the way basketball is played was struggling through awkward meetings with potential girlfriends and his parents. It goes to show that no matter how much fame and success one achieves, some experiences stay the same for all humans. And Curry would probably be the first one to say that he did pick the right girl eventually.