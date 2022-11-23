Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and LeBron James faced off on the biggest stage of the sport, the NBA Finals, for 4 years in a row, and while the last two weren't much of a contest, we still got some amazing moments out of it. Thanks to their epic battles, Curry and James became the unlikeliest of rivals, considering Steph wasn't really supposed to be this good.

LeBron always knew there was something special about Curry even back when he was in college, though, as he famously went to watch Davidson play against Wisconsin in 2008. Curry ended up scoring 33 points as he led Davidson to the win, and James was very impressed by what he saw.

Stephen Curry Reveals He Still Has LeBron James' Jersey On The Wall In His Bedroom

Curry would stay in college for another year, and when LeBron came to Charlotte to play the Bobcats the following season, Steph decided to attend the game, and he received a very special gift from James.

(starts at 31:26 mark):

"I still have in my dad's house in North Carolina, I still have a Bron jersey on the wall in my bedroom (that) he signed the next year he came to Charlotte and I went to the game. He signed a jersey it's like 'The greatest shooter in North Carolina' or something like that, he wrote and signed it and I kept it. Gave me shoes after the game and all that so it's still wild just to think about it."

That was really cool from LeBron, and it clearly meant a lot to Steph, which is why it is still up there on the wall. Even LeBron couldn't have seen what Curry would end up becoming, though, and it is a testament to Steph's work ethic that he is now regarded as one of the all-time greats.

During this episode, Curry also spoke about their iconic clash in the 2016 NBA Finals, where the Cavaliers stormed back from a 3-1 deficit to win the series. He said that he had never seen anyone play at the level that James and Kyrie Irving did for those 3 games in a row and called it the craziest thing he has ever seen.

