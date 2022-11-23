Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Reveals He Still Has LeBron James' Jersey On The Wall In His Bedroom

Stephen Curry Reveals He Still Has LeBron James' Jersey On The Wall In His Bedroom

Stephen Curry and LeBron James faced off on the biggest stage of the sport, the NBA Finals, for 4 years in a row, and while the last two weren't much of a contest, we still got some amazing moments out of it. Thanks to their epic battles, Curry and James became the unlikeliest of rivals, considering Steph wasn't really supposed to be this good.

LeBron always knew there was something special about Curry even back when he was in college, though, as he famously went to watch Davidson play against Wisconsin in 2008. Curry ended up scoring 33 points as he led Davidson to the win, and James was very impressed by what he saw.

Stephen Curry Reveals He Still Has LeBron James' Jersey On The Wall In His Bedroom

Curry would stay in college for another year, and when LeBron came to Charlotte to play the Bobcats the following season, Steph decided to attend the game, and he received a very special gift from James.

(starts at 31:26 mark):

"I still have in my dad's house in North Carolina, I still have a Bron jersey on the wall in my bedroom (that) he signed the next year he came to Charlotte and I went to the game. He signed a jersey it's like 'The greatest shooter in North Carolina' or something like that, he wrote and signed it and I kept it. Gave me shoes after the game and all that so it's still wild just to think about it."

That was really cool from LeBron, and it clearly meant a lot to Steph, which is why it is still up there on the wall. Even LeBron couldn't have seen what Curry would end up becoming, though, and it is a testament to Steph's work ethic that he is now regarded as one of the all-time greats.

During this episode, Curry also spoke about their iconic clash in the 2016 NBA Finals, where the Cavaliers stormed back from a 3-1 deficit to win the series. He said that he had never seen anyone play at the level that James and Kyrie Irving did for those 3 games in a row and called it the craziest thing he has ever seen.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen Curry Reveals He Still Has LeBron James' Jersey On The Wall In His Bedroom
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Reveals He Still Has LeBron James' Jersey On The Wall In His Bedroom

By Gautam Varier
Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."
NBA Media

Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
"Bismack Biyombo traveled from Phoenix to the Democratic Republic of the Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center
NBA Media

"Bismack Biyombo traveled from Phoenix to the Democratic Republic of the Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center

By Divij Kulkarni
Patrick Beverley
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Calls On The Lakers To Suspend Patrick Beverley For Shoving Deandre Ayton

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court

By Orlando Silva
Video: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Share Wholesome Moment With Young NBA Fan
NBA Media

Video: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Share Wholesome Moment With Young NBA Fan

By Divij Kulkarni
Former Chicago Bulls Player Called Out Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Because Of Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former Chicago Bulls Player Called Out Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Because Of Kyrie Irving

By Divij Kulkarni
All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship
NBA Media

All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship

By Orlando Silva
Tracy McGrady Made $100 Million Thanks To Kobe Bryant's Decision With Adidas
NBA Media

Tracy McGrady Made $100 Million Thanks To Kobe Bryant's Decision With Adidas

By Divij Kulkarni
5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan
NBA Media

5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jaylen Brown Posted A Meme On His Instagram Story To Clap Back At Fans For Calling Him Out For Supporting Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Posted A Meme On His Instagram Story To Clap Back At Fans For Calling Him Out For Supporting Kyrie Irving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk
NBA Media

Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk

By Gautam Varier
Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba
NBA

Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba

By Nick Mac
10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points
NBA

10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points

By Kyle Daubs
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising

By Nick Mac
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
NBA Media

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

By Aikansh Chaudhary