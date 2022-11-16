Stephen Curry Said He Was A Better Offensive Player Than LeBron James In 2014

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are two of the best players to not only play in this generation but to ever step foot in the NBA. The two superstars have impacted the game in several ways, and even when they are well into their thirties, they remain faces of the league.

In fact, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recently explained that he is just one of the faces of the league alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Speaking of the two superstars, for 4 straight years, fans saw them compete at a very high level in the NBA Finals.

At the time, Curry was rising to stardom and succeeded in establishing himself as the greatest shooter in the league. On the other hand, James was back with the Cleveland Cavaliers and was on a mission to prove that he could win a title for the team that drafted him into the league. James succeeded in doing so when he led the Cavs to the 2016 NBA Championship.

Who Is A Better Offensive Player Between LeBron James And Stephen Curry?

Over the years, a plethora of fans have compared James and Curry due to their intense rivalry. But even before the two players' rivalry began, Curry was asked who was the better offensive player between himself and James back in 2014. Steph made an appearance on the 'Dan Patrick Show,' where he proudly claimed that he was a better offensive player than James.

(Starts at 4:10)

Patrick: Who's the better offensive player, you or LeBron?

Curry: A better offensive player, me or LeBron? That's the first time I've ever been asked that question. Me. Gotta be, right? Patrick: I don't know. I'd assume you would think [that]. You're a pure shooter. He can score, you can, too, but I think that, you know what, the correct answer is probably that LeBron is a better scorer but I think you're the better shooter. How's that? Curry: Yeah, I don't know. 'Cause he obviously demands a lot of attention on the floor, but I like to say I can distribute, get my teammates involved and be a playmaker as well. Patrick: What about points? What if I said, 'You go out and score as many as you want in a game, and LeBron goes out?' Who scores more? Curry: I'd like to say my shot would help me in that situation 'cause if I get a double-team, I can hopefully shoot from farther out.

As Steph mentioned, the biggest weapon in his arsenal is his three-point shooting ability. Curry has used it over the years to crush his opponents. While James is a phenomenal offensive player, but he has other aspects to his skill set that he can use to change the outcome of any given game.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.