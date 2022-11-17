Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors aren't going through the best moment in the early 2022-23 NBA season. The Dubs have struggled a lot to get the results, losing games against teams they should beat 3 out of 4 times per season. This situation started like a championship hangover, but now it looks more serious than that.

It's not only that they can't beat top contenders in the West but also teams that struggle to win. Steve Kerr called his players out for not getting stops on the defensive end, being very critical of them for their performance. Fans admit they miss four players from their championship roster, as their replacements haven't delivered yet.

This situation has raised many eyebrows within the organization, and their leader appears to be done with that. Stephen Curry has been the only good thing the Warriors have to show this season, and he's tired of the constant defeats.

Stephen Curry Sends Big Message To Warriors Teammates About 'Losing Habits'

After the Dubs lost to the Phoenix Suns, despite a 50-point outing from the Chef, Curry had a lot to say. The 2x NBA MVP sent a big warning to the rest of the team, claiming that if they don't want to become a losing team, they need to make changes as soon as possible or the situation will get worse for everybody.

“It’s a struggle right now, just keeping it real,” Curry said in his postgame press conference, via Clutch Points. “We have to understand that it’s going to be really hard to dig yourself out of the situation that we’re in because there are a lot of issues. But, it’s not anything we can’t overcome… Losing becomes a habit if you don’t fix it.”

The Warriors are in a complex position right now. Klay Thompson is going through a slump that doesn't seem to have an end. Some think the issue between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green is hurting the team, too, so you know there isn't only one answer to this disastrous start to the season.

This is nothing like fans thought this season would go for the Warriors. They were seen as championship contenders, but the season has taken a different route. It's time to step up or they could miss the playoffs.

