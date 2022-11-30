Stephen Curry Takes Responsibility For Travel Crunch Time Play Against Mavericks

Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Takes Responsibility For Travel Call In Crunch Time Against Mavericks

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Are Being Sued For Endorsing Crypto Exchange FTX

The recent matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks ended in favor of the Mavericks, though the game ended up being close until the final seconds.

One of the key moments of the game was when Stephen Curry had a shot to win the game, but ended up getting called for travel instead. This was obviously an extremely costly mistake from the Golden State Warriors superstar, which left many wondering whether this was a bad call or whether Curry was simply unable to come through at the end of the game.

After the game, Stephen Curry was asked about this play, which directly led to the Golden State Warriors loss. He admitted that it was "dumb" of him to not go for a layup, but added that he didn't feel as though he should have been called for a travel in that situation.

Steph Curry on his travel call at the end of the game: "Dumb play by me to not take the layup. ... I didn't think it was a travel."

Stephen Curry has an open lane to the basket there, with big man Maxi Kleber on him. He had the speed advantage there, so thus he possibly could have gotten a better shot closer to the rim. However, it is also hard to fault Stephen Curry for going to the 3PT shot, which is his deadliest weapon.

Hopefully, Stephen Curry can avoid such situations in the future, and this will definitely help him improve as a player. We rarely see Stephen Curry get called for travels, and this was absolutely uncharacteristic for him.

The Golden State Warriors Could Add A Center To Their Rotation

The Golden State Warriors have clearly struggled this year, and there's no doubt that a move could help them stabilize and get back to being a championship-caliber team after the loss of Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II. A previous report suggested that they could move for a big man like Jakob Poeltl or Myles Turner to alleviate their rebounding issues.

Kevon Looney is a championship role player, but he and Draymond Green seem overmatched by the league's size. The Warriors were seventh in the league in rebounds a year ago but have fallen to 25th overall. Golden State needs additional help up front, and Wiseman doesn't appear ready to fill that gap.

Beyond adding a versatile defensive wing in Crowder, competing executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a player like Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs or Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

There is no question that adding a solid center would address the Warriors' only position of weakness at this moment. A rim protector would help their defense get back to being top-tier, and both Myles Turner and Jakob Poeltl are obviously elite in that department.

It remains to be seen if the Golden State Warriors do end up making a trade in the future. They are definitely still a good team, and a trade could put them over the top and make them the favorites for the title.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Are Being Sued For Endorsing Crypto Exchange FTX
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Takes Responsibility For Travel Crunch Time Play Against Mavericks

By Lee Tran
Fred VanVleet Believes The Toronto Raptors Would've Three-Peated If Kawhi Leonard Never Left
NBA Media

Fred VanVleet Believes The Toronto Raptors Would've Three-Peated If Kawhi Leonard Never Left

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
James Wiseman
NBA Media

James Wiseman Has A Plus Minus Of -35 In Five G-League Games

By Lee Tran
Fans Can't Decide Whether Stephen Curry Choked The Final Play Against The Dallas Mavericks
NBA Media

Fans Can't Decide Whether Stephen Curry Choked The Final Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers blockbuster trades
NBA Trade Rumors

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Ties Dirk Nowitzki's 40-Point Tally With Dominant Performance Against Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Ties Dirk Nowitzki's 40-Point Tally With Dominant Performance Against Golden State Warriors

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Have Wild Reactions To Luka Doncic's 41-Point Triple-Double Against The Warriors: "Stop Playing With This Man"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Have Wild Reactions To Luka Doncic's 41-Point Triple-Double Against The Warriors: "Stop Playing With This Man"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Atlanta Hawks Haven't Won A Game Since Dejounte Murray Disrespected Jabari Smith Jr.
NBA Media

Atlanta Hawks Haven't Won A Game Since Dejounte Murray Disrespected Jabari Smith Jr.

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
When Wilt Chamberlain Showed Bodybuilding Champion Arnold Schwarzenegger That He Was The Strongest Man In The World
NBA Media

When Wilt Chamberlain Showed Bodybuilding Champion Arnold Schwarzenegger That He Was The Strongest Man In The World

By Titan Frey
barkley doncic
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Will Not Win Championship With Their Current Playstyle

By Lee Tran
Former NBA All-Star Recounts His Time On The Set Of 'White Men Can't Jump' And How Woody Harrelson Proved The Title Right
NBA Media

Former NBA All-Star Recounts His Time On The Set Of 'White Men Can't Jump' And How Woody Harrelson Proved The Title Right

By Titan Frey
zion giannis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Claims Zion Williamson Is The Most Dominant Player In The NBA Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Lee Tran
Aaron "Showtime" Taylor: His Journey From Prison To Becoming An NBA Broadcaster
NBA Media

Aaron "Showtime" Taylor: His Journey From Prison To Becoming An NBA Broadcaster

By Titan Frey
Rasheed Wallace: The Biography Of The 'Ball Don't Lie' Trash-Talker And NBA Champion
NBA

Rasheed Wallace: The Biography Of The 'Ball Don't Lie' Trash-Talker And NBA Champion

By Titan Frey
2000 NBA Finals Game 4: An Injured 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant Took Over And Won The Game In Overtime
NBA Media

2000 NBA Finals Game 4: An Injured 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant Took Over And Won The Game In Overtime

By Titan Frey
Jamal Crawford Challenged Michael Jordan To A 3-Point Shootout, First Lost $1,000, Then Won $5,000, And Finally Lost His Mercedes After MJ Bet His Ferrari
NBA Media

Jamal Crawford Challenged Michael Jordan To A 3-Point Shootout, First Lost $1,000, Then Won $5,000, And Finally Lost His Mercedes After MJ Bet His Ferrari

By Titan Frey