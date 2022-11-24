Skip to main content

Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors have been all over the place so far this season. They are very inconsistent with their performances, and it is clearly visible in their current record. As of now, the Dubs are 9-10 and hold the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Despite all their struggles, the Warriors played well against the Los Angeles Clippers. It was never a close game, and the Dubs registered a 124-107 win. Apart from Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins was the star of the game.

Wiggins helped the Warriors with a season-high 31 points effort against the Clippers. Andrew Wiggins' scoring outburst allowed Steph to effectively assume the role of a playmaker rather than a scoring phenom, which he has been doing throughout the 2022-23 NBA season.

Will Andrew Wiggins Be An NBA All-Star This Season?

Last season, the Golden State Warriors found a new supporting star in Wiggins. He played a crucial role in the success of the team. Additionally, he also got his first-ever NBA All-Star selection.

Evidently, many are wondering if Wiggins should get the nod once again this season to be on the NBA All-Star team. Well, Stephen Curry seems certain of Wiggins' place in the All-Star team. He proved that when ESPN reporter Malika Andrews asked this question to the Warriors superstar.

(Starts at 1:05)

"Whether he should be an All-Star? What kind of debate is that? I hope they both got the answer right over there."

Andrew Wiggins is arguably playing the best basketball of his career right now. He looks very confident and is also averaging the highest points per game for the Warriors after Steph Curry.

In addition to that, Wiggins' amazing defensive ability makes him a truly dominant two-way player in the NBA. As of now, it seems pretty obvious that Wiggins should make the NBA All-Star team this season as well. But we will get a clear picture when the voting for the All-Star team opens.

