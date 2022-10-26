Stephen Curry’s Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral After He Gets Jinxed At The Free Throw Line

Skip to main content

Defending champions Golden State Warriors are playing their first game away from home as they are facing off against the Phoenix Suns who had the best record in the NBA last season. The game has been off to a great start with both teams going at it. 

While the Suns have seen their big three of Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, and Chris Paul step up for them, the Dubs have seen some great performances from Jordan Poole, Stephen Curry, and Andrew Wiggins so far. The game, so far, has mainly been dictated by the quality shooting of the two teams and foul calls. 

The Suns have certainly been the better team on both of the fronts as they have scored 9-15 from the three-point line and have scored 15-18 of their free throws, which has helped the home team take a 72-66 lead against the Dubs.

Stephen Curry Hilariously Jinxed At The Free Throw Line During Match Against The Phoenix Suns

This game between the Suns and the Warriors has been a live wire so far. From incredible assists to some immaculate dribbling and shooting performances, the game has been a must-watch so far with both teams challenging each other.

Coming into the game, Warriors talisman Stephen Curry was in red-hot form. This was especially true in the free throw department. A 90.9% FT shooter for his career, coming into the game against the Suns, Curry was perfect off the free throw line shooting 22-22.

After a foul against him, Curry had to shoot two free throws. As he stepped into the first free throw, commentator Kevin Harlan said that the 2-time MVP was perfect from the line so far this season. As soon as Harlan said these words, Steph missed his first free throw of the season.

Curry certainly knew who to blame and pointed towards the commentator's booth indicating that it was Harlan who jinxed him. This was certainly a hilarious moment in a rather tense game so far.

With 5 minutes left of the third quarter, Phoenix continues to have the lead with a scoreline of 90-77. Who do you think will be victorious in this matchup?

