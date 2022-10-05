Skip to main content

Stephen Jackson And Paul Pierce Don’t Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are A Top-8 Team In The West

The Los Angeles Lakers started their pre-season on a dull note when they fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers' offense looked rotten, especially without creators like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on the floor. The lack of depth for the Lakers is concerning, as they were leading the game at halftime when the starters had played.

The Lakers aren't inspiring any confidence in their play right now after a long offseason of trade rumors regarding Russell Westbrook. Former NBA champions Stephen Jackson and Paul Pierce are not expecting the Lakers to have a good season with Jackson not expecting Anthony Davis to be aggressive enough to lead the Lakers.

Stephen Jackson: “I just don’t see A.D. showing up in practice like, ‘Look bruh, everybody get on my back this year. I got it. F*** what they talk about in the media. F*** all that s***. Let’s get on my back. I got it.’ He’s not coming in there and saying that. And if he don’t have that attitude, they not gonna even make the playoffs. The way the West look now?”

Paul Pierce: "I don’t even think the Lakers gonna be a top eight seed"

All eyes will be on Anthony Davis stepping up and becoming the Lakers' No. 1 option this season. It does seem like this may be another wasted year for the Lakers but could lead to a good foundation for next season.

Can The Lakers Make The Playoffs?

It is odd to speculate whether a LeBron James team can make the playoffs but that is a real concern with the Lakers in a competitive Western Conference. They missed the playoffs last year due to extended injury troubles to AD and LeBron, with Westbrook not fitting well on the court.

Under coach Darvin Ham and a roster makeover, the Lakers don't have the continuity of a contending team or the roster. What they do have is two players that can be in the conversation for the best in the league when fully healthy and available. If LeBron and AD can produce magic together, the Lakers should be safe enough for a top 8 seed.  

