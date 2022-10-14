Skip to main content

Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat: "Kyle Lowry And All Them, Bring Dame Over There. Herro Ain’t Play Well. He Ain’t Finish Up Last Year."

Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat: "Kyle Lowry And All Them, Bring Dame Over There. Herro Ain’t Play Well. He Ain’t Finish Up Last Year."

Damian Lillard isn't looking to change teams, as he recently expressed his desire to stay in Portland and compete for championships with the Trail Blazers. Dame is pretty confident that he can get the job done and asked people to give his team a chance. 

Still, this desire doesn't change the fact that many people around the league want to see him on a different team, with some giving their ideas of where Dame should go play next. During a recent edition of Showtime's 'Certified Smoke,' Kevin Garnett said that Dame should go play with a superstar big man like Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, or Karl-Anthony Towns.

"I'm telling you bro playing with somebody that's great makes you even greater. And that's why I wanna see him [Lillard] with Jokic, and they running the pick and roll from top of the key.

"I want to see him with Anthony Davis or KAT or somebody. I want to see him with some other greats. ... Imagine if he with somebody just as good as him or on the same level."

KG isn't the only ones with these ideas. More people have shared their opinion on what Dame should do next in his career, although it's very hard to see the All-Star guard listening to them. 

Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat

Stephen Jackson named another team for Dame, going to the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat. This team has a solid roster that maybe could unlock negotiations with the Portland Trail Blazers (28:27). 

“Dame needs to go to Miami,” Jackson said. “… Kyle Lowry and all them — bring Dame over there. Herro ain’t play well. He ain’t finish up last year. You can get rid of Kyle, and you can add other shooting if you want to. Matter of fact, we’ll throw a fourth one in there for Dame if that’s the case.”

Dame in Miami would be something good to watch. The Heat were linked with a move for Kyrie Irving previously, and Dame could be another target for them. He's a shooter that isn't scared of the moment, he can take over games, he can be the primary scoring option on the squad, and take them to the next level. 

This is a long shot by the Heat, but perhaps if Dame gets tired of his situation in Portland, he'll start taking looks around the league and see what team can give him a championship. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jeanie Buss Can’t Find A Word To Describe Russell Westbrook: “Russ Has Been… He… Russ Is… You Know… Extremely… Hardworking…”
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss Can’t Find A Word To Describe Russell Westbrook: “Russ Has Been… He… Russ Is… You Know… Extremely… Hardworking…”

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat: "Kyle Lowry And All Them, Bring Dame Over There. Herro Ain’t Play Well. He Ain’t Finish Up Last Year."
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat: "Kyle Lowry And All Them, Bring Dame Over There. Herro Ain’t Play Well. He Ain’t Finish Up Last Year."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fan Shares Incredible Compilation Of 4 Videos Of LeBron James Lying
NBA Media

NBA Fan Shares Incredible Compilation Of 4 Videos Of LeBron James Lying

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Debate If The Lakers Are A Championship Team With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Patrick Beverley: "Still Depends On Whether AD Is Healthy And In Form.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate If The Lakers Are A Championship Team With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Patrick Beverley: "Still Depends On Whether AD Is Healthy And In Form.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Zion Williamson's Sarcastic Response To 'So-Called Twitter Doctors,' Denied He Has Injured His Ankle: "Twitter Already Did Its Thing... They're The Doctor Apparently, But I'm Straight."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson's Sarcastic Response To 'So-Called Twitter Doctors,' Denied He Has Injured His Ankle: "Twitter Already Did Its Thing... They're The Doctor Apparently, But I'm Straight."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1

By Nick Mac
Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Will Come Off The Bench On Tonight's Game vs. Sacramento Kings
NBA Media

Russell Will Come Off The Bench On Tonight's Game vs. Sacramento Kings

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan’s MVP Points Per Season: The GOAT Won 5 MVP Awards And Came Second 4 Times
NBA

Michael Jordan’s MVP Points Per Season: The GOAT Won 5 MVP Awards And Came Second 4 Times

By Eddie Bitar
Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."

By Aaron Abhishek
Josh Hart Says Portland Trail Blazers Will Not Tank This Year: "We're Not Trying To Get Victor... Whatever His Name Is."
NBA Media

Josh Hart Says Portland Trail Blazers Will Not Tank This Year: "We're Not Trying To Get Victor... Whatever His Name Is."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million
NBA Media

The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million

By Aikansh Chaudhary
When LeBron James Heavily Flirted With Ashanti: "We Could Play Little 1-On-1... Maybe We Can Do That Later."
NBA Media

When LeBron James Heavily Flirted With Ashanti: "We Could Play Little 1-On-1... Maybe We Can Do That Later."

By Orlando Silva
CJ McCollum Says The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team On The Western Conference: "They Are The Only Proven Team.”
NBA Media

CJ McCollum Says The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team On The Western Conference: "They Are The Only Proven Team.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Chris Broussard Perfectly Explains Why Russell Westbrook Didn't Join Patrick Beverley's Huddle: "I'm Sure It Bothers Russ That Patrick Beverley, Who Hasn't Been Half The Player That Russ Has Been Historically... Acting Like He's Isiah Thomas."
NBA Media

Chris Broussard Perfectly Explains Why Russell Westbrook Didn't Join Patrick Beverley's Huddle: "I'm Sure It Bothers Russ That Patrick Beverley, Who Hasn't Been Half The Player That Russ Has Been Historically... Acting Like He's Isiah Thomas."

By Aikansh Chaudhary