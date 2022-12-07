Skip to main content

Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith

Stephon Marbury is one of the most underappreciated point guards of the 2000s. While he was overshadowed by contemporaries at his position, primarily Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, Marbury was a 2-time All-Star and a 2-time All-NBA 3rd team selection during his prime.

Marbury spent the latter half of his career in China after not being able to get a job in the NBA after 2009. The former Knicks point guard was a notable name in the NBA community, which means he often came across journalists like Stephen A. Smith. However, Marbury has made it abundantly clear that he doesn't have respect for what Stephen A. has to say when it comes to the game of basketball.

Many journalists never ended up actually playing the sport but cover it to live their passion out vicariously. Marbury isn't wrong for casting doubt over Smith's opinion on basketball, considering Stephen A. had a short-lived college career and nothing after that, there are too many valuable reporters that have contributed to coverage of the game despite never playing.

Marbury has previously attacked Stephen A. for his criticisms of Kyrie Irving and even told him that he may end up getting smacked one day.

Are Former NBA Players Inherently Better Analysts?

Basketball is a question of physical ability and how hard one can work to perfect that craft. To be at the top of the NBA, players have to be among the top 1% of players all around the world. Despite that, we have seen many former players be poor analysts due to their skewed perception of the game.

We recently saw former All-Star Gilbert Arenas discredit Giannis Antetokounmpo's game, which caused him to get a lot of flak. Kendrick Perkins also regularly makes fans irate with his takes, so having played professionally isn't as clear an indicator of basketball knowledge as Marbury would like to indicate. 

