Steve Kerr Confirms That Jordan Poole Will Stay With The Golden State Warriors For Many Years To Come

The Golden State Warriors have been mired in one of the only negative news stories to break out of their locker room in years. Young sensation Jordan Poole got into an altercation with 4-time champion and Warriors veteran Draymond Green as Green punched Poole out during practice. The video of the punch was leaked by TMZ and has brought the organization into a negative light.

Everyone has been wondering where this leaves Green and Poole, as both players await contract extensions from the Warriors. Green has already said he won't be getting a contract offer anytime soon. Steve Kerr has said something about Poole that may make the young guard smile, saying that the franchise is going to rely on him for many years, boding well for his contract negotiations.

The Warriors have until 17 October to offer Poole an extension, after which they will have to wait until the 2023 offseason. The Warriors have to carefully walk the line between keeping the team happy and ensuring Poole knows his value if he doesn't get his extension during the season.

Will The Warriors Extend Poole This Week?

This is the final week that Golden State can battle with the decision to extend Poole's contract. It does seem the Warriors will give every upcoming extension-eligible player a chance to earn their contract on the court as the Warriors look to repeat.

Extending Poole now and not extending the other could lead to acrimony between players, especially with the Draymond example in mind. It might be best for everyone to get back into contract talks based on how the players perform during the 2022-23 season.

Kerr and other players around the Warriors franchise have repeatedly assured Poole of his place on the squad as a future star, so his extension will be a question of when and not if. The when most likely will be after this season as the Warriors see what Draymond does with the player option on his current contract.