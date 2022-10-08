Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Is Pissed After Draymond Green's Punch Becomes Viral Video: "It Should Not Make It Out Of Our Walls. We Need To Be Better.”

Steve Kerr

Ahead of their quest to repeat as champions, the Golden State Warriors are facing a scandal of epic proportions. After some trash talk went too far, Draymond Green got caught throwing a fist at his own teammate, Jordan Poole, in an altercation that has taken over the NBA media.

But for head coach Steve Kerr, the worst part isn't the situation itself, but the fact that the video got leaked to the media in the first place.

In a chat with reporters this weekend, the Warriors coach spoke candidly about the situation and called for his team to be better than allowing stuff like this to get out.

(via The Athletic's Anthony Slater):

“In 32 years, I’ve probably seen 20-plus fist fights. It should not make it out of our walls. We need to be better.”

In his own words, Kerr believes this is a situation that should be handled internally. The leaked video has made that impossible now, and Kerr wants some answers.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Calls For Action After Video Of Draymond Green Incident Goes Viral

The team is reported to be launching an investigation into the leak, and Steve Kerr is no doubt in support of that move. He looked visibly upset in the press conference -- and it's easy to understand why. Whoever leaked the video betrayed the entire organization by publicizing this issue and threatening the integrity of the team. 

"This is why it's so crucial to keep things in-house. I've been in this league for 30+ years, I've seen all kinds of crazy stuff. When things are kept internally, it's almost easy to handle it. It's just so much cleaner and smoother to move forward. As soon as things are leaked, all hell breaks loose. and that affects every single player, coach, but especially the players. So because of that, because everything is out there, the players are now having to deal with all this stuff, they are having to answer all these questions. It puts us in a very difficult spot, everybody in a difficult spot. If you had a family dispute, would you really wanna discuss it with the world? Of course not. You'd wanna handle that internally."

Things have really escalated in Golden State over these past few days. In what has felt like mere moments following their Finals run, they are sitting on a complete disaster just weeks ahead of the new season.

And while Draymond can try his best to apologize and make amends for his big mistake, this is a moment that could leave a lasting impact on his relationship with Poole and his future with the Warriors.

But it didn't have to be that way. Had it not been for the leaked video, things might not be nearly as bad. They really need to find out who it was so they can make sure it never happens again.

