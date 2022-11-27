Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors have managed to bounce back after their poor start to the season, with the defending champions getting to 10-10 after a win over the Utah Jazz. Stephen Curry was the star of the show once again, but he got a lot of help from his supporting cast for once, which enabled them to get over the finish line.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr credited their improved defense for their turnaround. Both Kerr and Draymond Green are feeling positive about their prospects moving forward as a semblance of normality has returned for Golden State. That doesn't mean the front office is content, however, as some moves might be made in the next couple of months.

The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder

Kerr spoke about the improvements on defense, but the Warriors still have a long way to go in terms of being as good as they were last season. They still rank in the bottom 10 for defensive rating at 113.6, and they are eying up a specialist in Jae Crowder to help accelerate their improvement on that end of the court.

via Bleacher Report:

"The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors. One executive told B/R that the final result could be a multi-team trade with three, four or even five NBA franchises."

This is really the first time that the Warriors have been mentioned in the Crowder sweepstakes. Crowder is someone who can fit well in any team, as he is your typical 3-and-D player. As per reports, the reason why he wants out of Phoenix is that they won't give him a significant extension in what might well be his last big payday as he is 32 years old.

The Warriors would be quite hesitant in giving him that extension, too, though, as they already have a lot of money tied up elsewhere. Still, he would undoubtedly help the team a lot this season and if they are willing to take a risk to win another championship, then they should make this move.

