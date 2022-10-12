The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to face a new NBA season where they'll be the team to beat. The Dubs won another championship last season, making it four in eight years, showing that their dynasty isn't done and whoever tries to dethrone them, will have to put up a big fight.

Meanwhile, the team has gone through some rough patches recently, especially with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, who starred in a controversial moment, with Green punching Poole in the face.

Now, this situation appears to be in the past for the Dubs, who didn't suspend Draymond and are waiting for his return to the team after this complex moment. Still, these two will be involved in the same rumors as they're both seeking a new contract with the Dubs.

The Golden State Warriors Could Pay $513 Million In Luxury Tax If They Re-Sign Both Jordan Poole And Draymond Green

The Warriors have gotten used to paying big money in luxury tax in recent years, but things can only get worse for them if they attempt to keep all their stars together. Keeping Green and Poole on the roster could cost them a lot of money. Basketball Forever claims that the tax could go over $500 million in the 2024-25 season.

Bryan Toporek of Forbes says that the Dubs will pay almost $360 million this season, and that number could get really high if they don't make some drastic and difficult decisions soon.

The Warriors already paid out an NBA-record $170.3 million luxury-tax bill last season, and they’re currently on pace for a league-high $170.2 million tax bill this year. Add in their $189.5 million active payroll, and they’re set to pay out nearly $360 million for their roster this year. Warriors CEO Joe Lacob told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic in July that it was “not even remotely possible” for them to spend much more than that. Thanks to the NBA’s punitive repeater tax, the Warriors will be paying upward of $7 in luxury tax for every additional dollar they spend on their roster for the rest of the season.

It's been reported that Draymond is looking to get another max contract, and Poole is also chasing that bag. A recent report suggests that the guard will ink a new deal next week, which could leave the Dubs with little to no options to keep Green on the roster.

This is another tricky situation for the team. Both Poole and Green have been crucial for their success at different points, but they are reportedly set to keep Jordan on the payroll for the long term. The front office has some uncomfortable questions to answer and perhaps one of these two, or even Andrew Wiggins, will be out of the team after this season.