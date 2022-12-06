Skip to main content

The NBA Will Award The Team With The Best Regular Season Record A Brand New Trophy

The NBA Will Award The Team With The Best Regular Season Record A Brand New Trophy

The NBA keeps adding new trophies to give to players and teams that excel both on and off the court. Last season, they unveiled the Conference Finals MVP awards for the East and West, and that's not the end for the association. 

This campaign they are bringing a couple more trophies to celebrate players and teams that record big performances, and those who make much more even when they're not playing games.

Amid this new series of trophies, one stands out the most, as it will emulate something other leagues like the NHL does when the regular season ends. 

The NBA Will Award The Team With The Best Regular Season Record A Brand New Trophy

The league announced this Tuesday the Maurice Podoloff trophy, which will be given to the team with the best record in the league after the 82-game schedule is finished. In the past, this was obviously a big honor for teams, but now they'll have something tangible to brag about. Of course, the biggest trophy remains the Larry O'Brien, but this one can bring more competitiveness to the league. 

Named after the NBA’s first commissioner Maurice Podoloff, this trophy is presented to the team with the best record after 82 regular season games and features elements that represent the season and both conferences.

This season, the Boston Celtics are looking like the best team to get this prize, but the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and more will try to mess with the C's in the following months. 

They're also presenting the NBA Teammate of the Year trophy, which pays homage to Jack Twyman. The league also presented new versions of the NBA Sportsmanship Award, NBA Coach of the Year, and NBA Executive of the Year Award.

This new trophy looks very interesting, and many will try to get that one, just like some players went off to get the Conference Finals MVP last season

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

The NBA Will Award The Team With The Best Regular Season Record A Brand New Trophy
NBA Media

The NBA Will Award The Team With The Best Regular Season Record A Brand New Trophy

By Orlando Silva
50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History
NBA

50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
Stephen Curry's Reaction To Andrew Nembhard Drilling A Three-Pointer Over Him Goes Viral
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Reaction To Andrew Nembhard Drilling A Three-Pointer Over Him Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Shaquille O’Neal Shares The Lakers' All-Time GOAT Pyramid On His Instagram
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Shares The Lakers' All-Time GOAT Pyramid On His Instagram

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Pacers Rookie Andrew Nembhard 'Cooking' LeBron James And Stephen Curry
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Pacers Rookie Andrew Nembhard 'Cooking' LeBron James And Stephen Curry

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets
NBA Media

NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Once Admitted Being 'Scared And Intimidated' By Coach Dean Smith
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Admitted Being 'Scared And Intimidated' By Coach Dean Smith

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Says Tom Brady Is The GOAT After Huge Comeback Win
NBA Media

LeBron James Says Tom Brady Is The GOAT After Huge Comeback Win

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Best NBA Player Per Position This Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player Per Position This Season

By Nick Mac
10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded In December
NBA Trade Rumors

10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded In December

By Kyle Daubs
Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime

By Orlando Silva
Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Reveals What Might Happen On His Birthday After His Kids Go To Bed
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Reveals What Might Happen On His Birthday After His Kids Go To Bed

By Gautam Varier
Dennis Rodman Told Madonna That He Didn’t Like Her Music Despite Dating Her
Entertainment

Dennis Rodman Told Madonna That He Didn’t Like Her Music Despite Dating Her

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Doc Rivers Calls For A Change In The NBA's Blood Rule After The Joel Embiid Incident
NBA Media

Doc Rivers Calls For A Change In The NBA's Blood Rule After The Joel Embiid Incident

By Gautam Varier