The NBA keeps adding new trophies to give to players and teams that excel both on and off the court. Last season, they unveiled the Conference Finals MVP awards for the East and West, and that's not the end for the association.

This campaign they are bringing a couple more trophies to celebrate players and teams that record big performances, and those who make much more even when they're not playing games.

Amid this new series of trophies, one stands out the most, as it will emulate something other leagues like the NHL does when the regular season ends.

The NBA Will Award The Team With The Best Regular Season Record A Brand New Trophy

The league announced this Tuesday the Maurice Podoloff trophy, which will be given to the team with the best record in the league after the 82-game schedule is finished. In the past, this was obviously a big honor for teams, but now they'll have something tangible to brag about. Of course, the biggest trophy remains the Larry O'Brien, but this one can bring more competitiveness to the league.

Named after the NBA’s first commissioner Maurice Podoloff, this trophy is presented to the team with the best record after 82 regular season games and features elements that represent the season and both conferences.

This season, the Boston Celtics are looking like the best team to get this prize, but the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and more will try to mess with the C's in the following months.

They're also presenting the NBA Teammate of the Year trophy, which pays homage to Jack Twyman. The league also presented new versions of the NBA Sportsmanship Award, NBA Coach of the Year, and NBA Executive of the Year Award.

This new trophy looks very interesting, and many will try to get that one, just like some players went off to get the Conference Finals MVP last season.

