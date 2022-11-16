The Reason Why The Milwaukee Bucks Are Banned From Wearing Their 'Cream City' Edition Jerseys

Credit: Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019-20 NBA season will forever be remembered by everyone associated to the NBA. Be it the teams, players, or fans. Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the season was abruptly called off and was later continued in the Orlando Bubble.

Evidently, it was a unique experience for the players, and it took some time to adjust to it. We have heard about several impacts of the Orlando Bubble, but recently a somewhat unheard impact of the Bubble was brought to attention. We are talking about the annoying reason why the Milwaukee Bucks can no longer wear their 'Cream City' edition jersey.

The cream-colored jerseys are pretty popular among fans, and the reason they haven't appeared since the 2019-20 NBA season has left many puzzled.

Just because I’ve seen it a bunch today: we aren’t allowed to do cream colored jerseys anymore. There are reasons, but suffice it to say it won’t appease anyone to get into it, so I’ll just say: we would if we could.

While Dustin Godsey, the CMO of the Bucks, initially didn't plan on revealing the reason behind it, he gave in.

Digital Ads Have Led To The Bucks Getting Banned From Wearing Cream Jerseys

As apparent from his tweet, Godsey initially had no plans to share the details behind the band. But he decided to sit for a talk with journalist Paul Lukas, where he shared all the details about the same.

Via Paul Lukas Substack:

“I’m not sure I want to deal with the can of worms it will open, so I’ll tell you privately,” he wrote back. “But you, in particular, are going to hate it: Teams can’t wear cream anymore because it interferes with the digital ads that are placed on the court in broadcast due to the uniforms being so close to the color of the wood that is keyed out in the process.” Uni Watch: So it sounds like everything about this color was a big win for the Bucks. When did it become a problem? Godsey: Interestingly, it happened in the bubble [where the league finished the 2019-20 season after the start of the pandemic]. Up until that point, there had been no issues. So we wore the “Cream City” uniform for a game in the bubble — I think it was Aug. 2, 2020. Because of the unique situation there, with every game being played on a neutral site, teams were able to digitally put their arena naming rights onto the court during their local TV broadcasts. And because of that, in that first game of wearing cream down in the bubble, we started to realize it was kind of like the meteorologist wearing a green shirt while standing in front of the green screen — a pixelation effect.

Digital ads are the future of advertising in the NBA and other sports leagues around the world, whether we like it or not. However, it has negative effects as well. At the end of the day, the Bucks will be thankful that their primary jersey color wasn't impacted by it. That's something to be happy about at the very least,

