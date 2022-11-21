The Weirdest Play Of This Season Happened Between Dallas Mavericks And Denver Nuggets

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets locked horns recently in an amazing game. The matchup was incredibly close and was decided by just a single point. It was a low-scoring game where both teams were held under 100 points. The final scoreline stood at 98-97 in favor of the Nuggets.

For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic continued his form and ended up with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists to his name. Moreover, Luka almost won the game for his team by nailing a logo 3-point shoot in the dying minutes of the game. Following this loss, the Mavericks have fallen to a record of 9-7.

Losing many games despite having Luka put up gigantic numbers is certainly a hard pill to swallow for the fanbase of the franchise. But for now, Doncic has no plans to leave the team.

A Confusing Play Leaves Everyone Puzzled

While Doncic may have failed to knock down the game-winning shot, he did shoot a buzzer-beater at the end of the second half. Doncic made the shot. But it was later overturned due to Doncic's foot marginally being outside the court. Following the decision led to one of the weirdest things that fans have seen so far this season.

As explained in the tweet, when Luka's buzzer-beater was reviewed, it unveiled that Doncic had indeed stepped out of bounds. But by the time the decision was made official, players already went into the locker room. The players were then called back on the court to play the final two seconds of the quarter.

This decision made a huge difference in the game. Vlatko Cancar of the Denver Nuggets attempted a bizarre half-court shot and ended up making it. As the Mavericks lost by just one point, most believed this play was the turning point of the game and tilted it in favor of the Nuggets. Whatever the case, the season is still young, and the Mavs can still make a comeback, but hopefully, Doncic is not completely exhausted by then.

