Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."

Tim Duncan is perhaps the most disrespected superstar in the history of the game. His fundamental style of basketball didn't lead to many highlights, but it earned him every accolade imaginable, Duncan was MVP, Finals MVP, and an NBA champion quite a few times in his career. But his demeanor off the court was also quiet, he never really had the most attractive personality, which has at times made his greatness a bit forgettable. 

One of his greatest rivals from the era was anything but. Kevin Garnett was as loud as they come, on the court and off it. A revolutionary figure in the NBA's history, Garnett was someone that could score at will and defend at an elite level, all underlined by his incredible passion for the game. KG and Timmy were as different as two superstars can ever be. 

This led to some spectacular battles between the two, Garnett even revealed the subtle ways in which Duncan would talk trash on the court. And after the Big Fundamental retired, he said something that could be seen as another subtle dig at Garnett. 

Tim Duncan Describing His Game After Retirement Included A Possible Shot At His Rival Kevin Garnett

Garnett was all intensity even off the court. Tyronn Lue once told a story of how he got so hyped by something he saw on TV, he put a hole in the wall of his own house. So when Duncan spoke about everything he was not in a rare interview after retirement, it felt like he might have been taking a bit of a dig at Garnett (via the Post Game). 

"I think I've always approached [the game] a different way. I think competitiveness is taken in a different way by different people. I'm not a yeller and a screamer, a jumper and a pusher.

"I've been competitive from day one. It's in my nature. Whether people recognize that or not, I don't know how they can't. I'm not gonna go out there and try to hurt somebody or win by all means. But if it's up in the air, I'm gonna try harder than you to get it done."

Of course, Duncan would never be one to call anyone else out, but it seems he is contrasting his style quite obviously with Garnett's. Ultimately, their rivalry gave NBA fans some spectacular basketball, and it was always one of mutual respect, so it's interesting to hear this is what the Big Fundamental had to say after he called it quits.

