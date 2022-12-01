Skip to main content

Tony Parker Bought A New 110-Foot Explorer Yacht

Tony Parker got a huge acquisition recently, as he added a new toy to his collection. The San Antonio Spurs legend has always been a fan of luxurious accessories, and in recent days, he got a huge one. 

The Frenchman bought an incredibly gigantic yacht that looks awesome. After spending 18 seasons in the association, Tony amassed a lot of money and now he can pay for a lot of things, including one of the best teams in France and this 'little' yacht he just got. 

Tony has nice taste and this purchase is another example of that. Recently, Robb Report informed that the 4x NBA champion got a 110-foot yacht that looks simply incredible.  

Former San Antonio Spurs' star Tony Parker got an early Thanksgiving present this month, with the delivery of Infinity Nine, a 110-foot explorer yacht. The Turkish-built yacht underwent sea trials in August, and then headed back to the AvA shipyard for three more months for modifications Parker requested, before its November delivery.

The second hull in the Kando110 series mates a navy-colored steel bottom to a white aluminum superstructure. It looks more conventional, especially with its arrowhead bow, than most explorer yachts. “The rugged hull has steel that’s thicker than other yachts come close to,” said Atilla Küçükdiker, chairman of AvA Yachts, in a statement. Infinity Nine has a range of 6,500 miles, which would get it across the Atlantic and nearly back again. The foredeck is all business, loaded with the tender and toys, rather than the usual social lounges of non-explorer yachts.

It's not a secret that Parker loves fancy things and that environment where he feels like a celebrity. He got himself injured in the eye for the same, so we hope nothing bad happens now that he got a new toy. 

Parker was one of the greatest point guards in the NBA in the 2000s and after all these years of effort, he's living the best possible life. 

