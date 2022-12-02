Udonis Haslem Lashes Out At Fan Who Mocked Him For Guarding Jayson Tatum

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Udonis Haslem is the definition of an NBA veteran. The man is making sure that former teammate LeBron James can't be the oldest player in the league by signing one-year minimum after one-year minimum, even though Haslem hasn't been a rotational player since LeBron's 3rd season there.

The Miami Heat values Haslem's leadership and keeps giving him contracts. However, the team also lacks depth in the frontcourt this season, which meant Haslem got some minutes against the league-leading Celtics. This led to a clip of Haslem unable to move at the same time as Jayson Tatum, who blew past Haslem for an easy baseline dunk.

Fans have mocked Haslem for his age and being asked to guard Tatum, but Udonis has clapped back.

Everyone knows that Udon shouldn't actually be playing NBA games with his age and skill level, let alone guarding the MVP front-runner in Jayson Tatum. Udon has announced his intention to retire after this season, so there won't be many more on-court moments for the 42-year-old.

Can The Miami Heat Save Their Season?

The Miami Heat had the best record in the Eastern Conference and made it to the Conference Finals last season but have seemingly regressed majorly. They lost P.J. Tucker in free agency and never signed a replacement, coming up with creative solutions to plug the lack of depth at the power forward position.

The 10-12 Heat need to make a trade if they want to contend. The health of their stars has been questionable, with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro already missing games for the squad. It's been a rough start for them, but they are an experienced team that knows how to weather storms like this.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.