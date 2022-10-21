Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 55. The referee coached his first Finals in the bubble and was a very well-respected and liked referee around the NBA, and spent 20 seasons in the league as a referee.

This news has been tough for a lot of people to digest, including the referees who are on the court tonight for the 2 Primetime games. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who is due to play tonight, sent out a tweet talking about Tony and how he will be missed in the sport as well.

Tony's wife, Tina Brown, released a statement addressing the passing of her husband.

“We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace,” said Tony’s wife, Tina Brown. “We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony’s life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable. Thanks to the Lustgarten Foundation and PanCan. Keep striving for the cures. Many, many thanks to our NBRA and NBA family whose generosity is unmatched. And a very special thank you to the Emory/Bridgeway Hospice Unit. Your compassion and care went above and beyond. We are forever grateful!” (h/t NBA.com)

Brown officiated 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games in 20 seasons as an NBA staff official. He made his debut as an NBA Finals referee during the 2019-20 season. A graduate of Clark Atlanta University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), Brown was a member of the crew that officiated the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, which honored HBCUs.

Memorializing Tony Brown

Adam Silver weighed in on Brown's passing and shared his condolences with his family and other referees around the league.

“Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “After his pancreatic cancer diagnosis early last year, Tony fought courageously through countless rounds of treatment to return to work this past season at the NBA Replay Center, demonstrating the dedication, determination and passion that made him such a highly respected official for 20 years. The entire NBA family mourns Tony’s passing and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Tina; their children, Bailey, Basile and Baylen; and his fellow referees.”

Brown's family has also released a statement about the wonderful family man that they lost to cancer. Anyone who would want to send the Brown family flowers can do one better and donate to the Tony and Tina Brown Basketball Program Endowment at Clark Atlanta University.