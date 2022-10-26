Skip to main content

Victor Oladipo Explains How Difficult It’s To Deal With Injuries: “You Get 1,001 Text Messages, People Checking On You, People Tweeting… A Week Later And It’s Dead. It’s Nobody Checking On You."

Victor Oladipo has dealt with several injuries during his career, and this season, he has missed some time due to the same. The shooting guard was one of the best players in his position at some point, and he's tried to recover that level, although the situation hasn't gotten that much better for him. 

Injuries are part of the job for every pro athlete, but sometimes, they're ruthless with players, who can see their careers cut off or their level incredibly decreased due to their wounds. Oladipo might be part of that group, but he's not losing hope that things can get better soon. 

Meanwhile, he's talking about his journey, how he gets ready to return to action and what's next for his career. Oladipo can do big things on the court with the Heat, but first, he needs to be fully healthy. 

Talking with Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson on the ‘No Chill with Gilbert Arenas’ show, the former All-Star opened up on his struggles with injuries, talking about how different things are during the first week and the rest of the days. He perfectly explained that as the days go by, injuries get lonelier. 

“You know, it’s amazing man… It really puts things into perspective for you. Because when you first get hurt, you first get injured, you get 1,001 text messages, people checking on you, people you know, tweeting, whatever the case may be. A week later and it’s dead. It’s nobody checking on you. There’s nobody seeing how you’re doing. Two months, three months later, and there’s nobody checking on you, nobody’s seeing how you’re doing,” Oladipo said, via Heavy

Something good about the former Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder player is that he's confident that things can get better. He still believes he's a starter and will try to prove that on the Heat

Oladipo is a big candidate to win the Most Improved Player award this season, but he needs to show that he's back at the best level while helping the Floridian team compete to reach the playoffs once again. This season will be crucial for Victor, and he's ready to take on any challenge. 

