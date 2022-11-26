Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him

Credit: Fadeaway World

There is always some excitement surrounding the NBA Draft as everyone is on the lookout for the next big thing. There are usually a couple of future superstars in every draft but there are only a few times when a truly generational prospect comes around and the 2023 NBA Draft promises to have one of them.

Victor Wembanyama is proving to be arguably the most hyped prospect ever after the Frenchman left everyone stunned with some fabulous showings against G League Ignite a few months back. NBA superstars were full of praise for him, with LeBron James calling him an alien while Giannis Antetokounmpo said he had never seen anything like Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyamma Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him

The praise and the hype aren't slowing down at all, with Channing Frye saying he is the greatest prospect in the history of the NBA. Wembanyama isn't getting caught up in his own hype, however, as he just focuses on getting better with each passing day. He also recently gave an interview where he spoke about how Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is an inspiration to him.

via EuroHoops:

“I think about him almost every day since his death. His disappearance shocked me. I admire his spirit, work ethic, and game philosophy… Following his example every day, I try to push my limits. When I suffer, when I have doubts, I often wonder what Kobe would have done. And I know I would have done more,” Wembanyama said.

Kobe is a great example to follow for anyone, especially a young star like Wembanyama. We have seen a lot of players talk about the things that Wembanyama says here and it is amazing to see how Bryant continues to be such an inspirational figure.

If Wembanyama follows Kobe's lead and has the same kind of work ethic, then the sky is the limit for the Frenchman. The talent is there as we have all seen at this point and while he has a lot to live up to because of all the hype, something tells us he will do it.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.