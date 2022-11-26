Skip to main content

Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him

Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him

There is always some excitement surrounding the NBA Draft as everyone is on the lookout for the next big thing. There are usually a couple of future superstars in every draft but there are only a few times when a truly generational prospect comes around and the 2023 NBA Draft promises to have one of them.

Victor Wembanyama is proving to be arguably the most hyped prospect ever after the Frenchman left everyone stunned with some fabulous showings against G League Ignite a few months back. NBA superstars were full of praise for him, with LeBron James calling him an alien while Giannis Antetokounmpo said he had never seen anything like Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyamma Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him

The praise and the hype aren't slowing down at all, with Channing Frye saying he is the greatest prospect in the history of the NBA. Wembanyama isn't getting caught up in his own hype, however, as he just focuses on getting better with each passing day. He also recently gave an interview where he spoke about how Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is an inspiration to him.

via EuroHoops:

“I think about him almost every day since his death. His disappearance shocked me. I admire his spirit, work ethic, and game philosophy… Following his example every day, I try to push my limits. When I suffer, when I have doubts, I often wonder what Kobe would have done. And I know I would have done more,” Wembanyama said.

Kobe is a great example to follow for anyone, especially a young star like Wembanyama. We have seen a lot of players talk about the things that Wembanyama says here and it is amazing to see how Bryant continues to be such an inspirational figure.

If Wembanyama follows Kobe's lead and has the same kind of work ethic, then the sky is the limit for the Frenchman. The talent is there as we have all seen at this point and while he has a lot to live up to because of all the hype, something tells us he will do it.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him
NBA Media

Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father

By Titan Frey
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A Young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Gets Real On LeBron James Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On LeBron James Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry Says Game 1 Of The 2017 NBA Finals Was The Best Basketball That Has Ever Been Played
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says Game 1 Of The 2017 NBA Finals Was The Best Basketball That Has Ever Been Played

By Gautam Varier
Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Admits Social Media Hate Was A Reason For Shooting Slump

By Lee Tran
Colin Cowherd Explains Why Is The Perfect Time For The Lakers To Trade Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Colin Cowherd Explains Why Is The Perfect Time For The Lakers To Trade Anthony Davis

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Thinks He Has Improved Defensively: "People Are Not Going To Admit It..."

By Lee Tran
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan

By Orlando Silva
Watch: Kevin Durant Daps Up Young Fan During Brooklyn Nets Pregame
NBA Media

Watch: Kevin Durant Daps Up Young Fan During Brooklyn Nets Pregame

By Lee Tran
A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look
NBA Media

A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look

By Aaron Abhishek
Lamar Odom Boldly Claims Phoenix Suns' Mascot Is Racist
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Boldly Claims Phoenix Suns' Mascot Is Racist

By Orlando Silva
rose mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Executive Thinks Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Derrick Rose

By Lee Tran
NBA Fan Blames Zaza Pachulia For Kawhi Leonard's Career: 242 Missed Games After Warriors Player Injured Kawhi In The Playoffs
NBA Media

NBA Fan Blames Zaza Pachulia For Kawhi Leonard's Career: 242 Missed Games After Warriors Player Injured Kawhi In The Playoffs

By Orlando Silva
10 Best Inspirational Quotes By Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

10 Best Inspirational Quotes By Kobe Bryant

By Aaron Abhishek