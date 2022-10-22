Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call

Ben Simmons definitely had a better outing with the Brooklyn Nets after fouling out in his debut game with the franchise. In their close 109-105 win against the Toronto Raptors, he also played a significant role that stands out over the numbers.

With seconds remaining in the second quarter, Simmons was chasing Precious Achiuwa for the ball when it went out of bounds.

The call had the guard unhappy as he picked up the ball and refused to give it to the Raptors’ players until the referees reversed the call. It was observed that Simmons didn’t get a touch when it went off the floor, thereby leading to the reversal.

You can watch the clip below:

Simmons was still in single-digit points ending his evening with 6 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Leading the charge for the Nets was Kyrie Irving (30 points, 1 rebound, and 7 assists) and Kevin Durant (27 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists).

Steve Nash “Proud” Of Simmons Bouncing Back After his Forgettable Opening Game

After fouling out against the New Orleans Pelicans in the season opener, Simmons’ relatively better showing was not just a good sign for him, but also saw coach Steve Nash laud the Aussie.

The Nets lost 108-130 to Zion Williamson and the Pelicans outfit after being outscored in their final dash. The second fixture against Toronto saw the team put up a better effort in all departments of the game. Per ESPN, Nash said he was proud of Simmons.

"A step up for Ben. From the jump, he was more aggressive. He got in the paint, and every time he gets in the paint he causes problems. ... He's starting to show the player he can be, and I still think he's got a ways to go, so really proud of him. He shook off the first night, and I thought he was much more aggressive in an important game for us."

The win and Simmons’ heart on his sleeve play will surely find some furor on social media dissipate. The Nets take on Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies next.