Video: Hawks' AJ Griffin Shared A Hug With His Dad Who Is A Raptors Assistant Coach After Hitting The Game-Winner Against Toronto

The NBA is a family business in some ways, but there are some interesting relationships across the league. Damion Lee is married to Stephen Curry's sister, Sydel, Seth Curry is married to Doc Rivers' daughter, and so on. There are a lot of stars whose siblings are also in the league, the Antetokounmpo brothers are as wholesome as they come, and the Lopez brothers are liked a lot across the league as well.

It's not always that stars end up on the same team as their loved ones also, they often have to go up against one another. And that can result in some interesting matchups and mixed-up loyalties, as happened once with Steph and Seth Curry.

And there is another story that has now come to light on that front. Hawks rookie AJ Griffin scored the game-winner to give his team the win over the Toronto Raptors, but in doing so hurt his dad Adrian, who is an assistant coach with the Raps. The two shared a hug after the game and AJ spoke about his game-winner.

"Man I can't even find the words, that moment right there just speaks for itself. Looking back, I could have looked back at my dad after I hit it, but you know, that was just an amazing moment, and I'm truly grateful for it."

It would be understandable for a young man like AJ to get cocky after scoring such an important basket but it just shows how humble he is. His dad was surely proud of him despite his own team's loss, and fans were quick to react to the wholesome video on social media.

NBA Fans Reacted To The Wholesome Hug Between AJ Griffin And His Dad Adrian

Like everyone else, NBA fans are suckers for a wholesome moment, and they responded to the amazing moment between father and son.

"His dad must be so confused lol." "He still proud of his boy." "This is so good." "Man, you love to see things like this." "Moments like these is what make sports special." "Such a humble kid. I love that about him." "His dad gotta be a proud man." "AJ is so classy bro." "You could tell he really wanted this win." "This is good parenting." "I love evrything about this." "This is so cute."

For Griffin to have a moment like this barely 12 games into his NBA career will do wonders for his confidence. He is averaging over 7 points a game in under 15 minutes, so the promise is there for him to develop. His attitude and the right guidance from his dad will go a long way in sorting out the youngster.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.