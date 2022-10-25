Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer

Skip to main content

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers had an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 76ers went winless in the first three games of the season, but the drought finally ended with the team winning their most recent matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Harden recorded 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists in the 76ers' 120-106 win over the Pacers. The Beard's heroics finally helped the Sixers improve their record to 1-3, and the fanbase will hope it was the first of many. After all, the 76ers are considered one of the frontrunners to win the 2023 NBA title.

In order for that to happen, the team needs Harden to be at his sparkling best. So far this season, Harden has played like his older self, and he is getting better with each game in a 76ers jersey.

James Harden Knows How To Create Space Without Doing Anything

One of Harden's biggest abilities is occasionally catching fire from deep. Once he knocks a few shots in, he has the skill of destroying opposing teams with mean daggers from the three-point line.

The Beard did so against the Pacers during the third quarter. Harden caught a pass from his teammate and picked his spot from beyond the three-point line. But instead of dribbling the ball or moving from his spot, Harden managed to create enough space for himself to hit a three-pointer.

After the first four games of the season, Harden is currently averaging a stunning 26.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 9.8 APG. Moreover, he is shooting 48.6% from the field and a respectable 37.5% from deep.

It seems obvious that Harden has finally settled within his new team. If he can continue playing at this level, it will be hard to stop the 76ers from dominating the Eastern Conference in the bigger picture.

