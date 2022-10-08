Skip to main content

Video: Jordan Poole Was Getting Up Shots After Getting Punched At Practice By Draymond Green

Video: Jordan Poole Was Getting Up Shots After Getting Punched At Practice By Draymond Green

Two names have been trending in NBA media right now, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. Ever since the news of an altercation between the two emerged, the Golden State Warriors duo has been in the news. Things have only gotten worse since then.

As things looked to settle down for good, a video from Warriors' training went viral earlier today. With Draymond Green and Poole spotted arguing in the video, the veteran forward eventually was seen hitting the young guard. Given how suddenly things transpired in the video, it is only understandable why this particular video has gone viral.

Jordan Poole Spotted Shooting Despite Being Punched By Draymond Green

The leaked video is certainly a disturbing one for NBA fans and Warriors fans alike. Given that one of the well-known veterans lost his cool on a young player was an utter shock for many.

But despite the shocking incident, Poole was spotted getting his reps up and was seen shooting the ball. According to Jason Dumas, Poole was even seen laughing and in good spirits even after the altercation with Draymond Green.

It is encouraging to see that Poole is still focused on putting in the work for the team. Despite earlier reports suggesting that the guard had a change in his behavior, it is pretty apparent that teammate Stephen Curry's comments on Poole being as focused as ever is actually the reality.

As far as the repercussions are concerned, the team will surely take some action against Draymond Green. The veteran forward certainly overreacted and could have potentially hurt his teammate. But perhaps the biggest question will be whether Poole and Dray can come back to talking terms.

Given how terribly things have transpired in the last couple of days, the damage seems irreparable. Can the Golden State Warriors somehow restore the camaraderie in their lineup?

YOU MAY LIKE

Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond and Poole Goes Viral
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond And Poole Goes Viral

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010
NBA

The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010

By Nick Mac
All-Time One Ring Team: Starting Lineup And Bench
NBA

All-Time One Ring Team: Starting Lineup And Bench

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT
NBA

Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT

By Kyle Daubs
Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."
NBA Media

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Says Draymond Green Needs To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "He Gotta Fix That Situation."

By Lee Tran
Video: Jordan Poole Was Getting Up Shots After Getting Punched At Practice By Draymond Green
NBA Media

Video: Jordan Poole Was Getting Up Shots After Getting Punched At Practice By Draymond Green

By Aditya Mohapatra
richard jefferson
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Reveals Punches Were Thrown At A 2016 Cavaliers Practice Between Two Players

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Reposts His Wife's Instagram Story Of Himself At Mary J Blige Concert Amidst Criticism For Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green Reposts His Wife's Instagram Story Of Himself At Mary J Blige Concert Amidst Criticism For Punching Jordan Poole

By Gautam Varier
patrick beverley big 4
NBA Media

Mark Jackson Dismisses Idea That Lakers Have A "Big 4" With Patrick Beverley: "That's Not A Big 4."

By Lee Tran
Patrick Beverley Claims Marcus Smart Winning The DPOY Made Him 'Pissed The F**k Off'
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Claims Marcus Smart Winning The DPOY Made Him 'Pissed The F**k Off'

By Aditya Mohapatra
Nick Wright Calls Out Draymond Green For His Silence After Punching Jordan Poole: "You're Never Far From A Microphone If You've Got Someone Else's Screw Up Or Someone Else To Go After."
NBA Media

Nick Wright Calls Out Draymond Green For His Silence After Punching Jordan Poole: "You're Never Far From A Microphone If You've Got Someone Else's Screw Up Or Someone Else To Go After."

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference: "It Felt Like A Homie That I Didn't Know I Had"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference: "It Felt Like A Homie That I Didn't Know I Had"

By Gautam Varier
poole draymond
NBA Media

NBA Fans Pick Who Should Stay On Warriors Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "Draymond Is Better, But They Definitely Should Pick Poole After What Happened."

By Lee Tran