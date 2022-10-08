Video: Jordan Poole Was Getting Up Shots After Getting Punched At Practice By Draymond Green

Two names have been trending in NBA media right now, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. Ever since the news of an altercation between the two emerged, the Golden State Warriors duo has been in the news. Things have only gotten worse since then.

As things looked to settle down for good, a video from Warriors' training went viral earlier today. With Draymond Green and Poole spotted arguing in the video, the veteran forward eventually was seen hitting the young guard. Given how suddenly things transpired in the video, it is only understandable why this particular video has gone viral.



Jordan Poole Spotted Shooting Despite Being Punched By Draymond Green

The leaked video is certainly a disturbing one for NBA fans and Warriors fans alike. Given that one of the well-known veterans lost his cool on a young player was an utter shock for many.

But despite the shocking incident, Poole was spotted getting his reps up and was seen shooting the ball. According to Jason Dumas, Poole was even seen laughing and in good spirits even after the altercation with Draymond Green.

It is encouraging to see that Poole is still focused on putting in the work for the team. Despite earlier reports suggesting that the guard had a change in his behavior, it is pretty apparent that teammate Stephen Curry's comments on Poole being as focused as ever is actually the reality.

As far as the repercussions are concerned, the team will surely take some action against Draymond Green. The veteran forward certainly overreacted and could have potentially hurt his teammate. But perhaps the biggest question will be whether Poole and Dray can come back to talking terms.

Given how terribly things have transpired in the last couple of days, the damage seems irreparable. Can the Golden State Warriors somehow restore the camaraderie in their lineup?