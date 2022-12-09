Video: Michael Jordan Assists Himself In Mid-Air And Scored Against Shaquille O'Neal And The Entire Orlando Magic Team

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan is one of those players that may have retired from the league several years ago, but fans can never stop discussing it. Even today, fans are still in awe of how great of a player Jordan was.

Most talk about Jordan's ability to carry the Chicago Bulls to win six NBA Championships during the 1990s. But today, our focus is not on that. Instead, why don't we talk about MJ's skill on the court?

There are times when fans cannot simply believe what Jordan can achieve on the court. For example, a fan once posted a two-minute clip showing Mike's most insane layups, dunks, and other plays. And some of the plays simply look too good to be true.

Michael Jordan Once Pulled Off An Unbelievable Play Against Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is usually considered one of the most dominant players on both ends of the court. But even against Shaq, Jordan proved that during a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic in 1996.

In the above-mentioned play, we can see Michael Jordan practically beat all five Magic players on the court. It started with shaking Penny off with a solid pick from Dennis Rodman. Following that, he also got past O'Neal with ease and shot over Anderson.

However, it was more of a pass to himself off the backboard while getting the rebound over Horace Grant and Dennis Scott. Yes, you guessed it right, MJ got past all five players of the Magic on his own and ended up scoring on that play.

To be honest, Jordan pulling off crazy sequences is nothing new. He did so in the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Yes, it was a memorable shot and resulted in Jordan and the Bulls completing their second three-peat. Following that, MJ retired from the NBA for the second time in his career.

