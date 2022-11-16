Skip to main content

Video: Nikola Jokic And Bones Hyland Play Hilarious 'Headphone Challenge'

Video: Nikola Jokic And Bones Hyland Play Hilarious 'Headphone Challenge'

Nikola Jokic is the reigning 2-time league MVP and will be looking to add an NBA championship to his trophy mantle and win the first-ever title in Denver Nuggets history. Before that, it is crucial to constantly bond with your teammates, and Jokic is doing just that with sophomore player Nah'Shon 'Bones' Hyland.

Bones and Jokic were filmed by the Nuggets video team taking on the 'headphone challenge', which sees one person put on headphones with music blasting and needs to answer questions by reading the lips of the person asking the questions. Bones Jokic went first and then Bones, in a hilarious video of the pair.

Bones revealing he is scared of Jokic was hilarious, along with the 2 players really struggling to understand what the other one was saying. Bones is having a great year for the Nuggets off the bench and is building camaraderie with the franchise star in Jokic. 

Are The Denver Nuggets Championship Contenders?

The Nuggets fell to some surprising early losses and started the season off cold. However, they've righted the ship and are currently tied for the best record in the West at 9-4 with the Portland Trail Blazers.

With Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray returning to the squad, there is excitement in Denver over what they could achieve. MPJ has been a very reliable scorer, though Murray has evidently struggled to adjust to the flow of the game after spending a season and a half on the sidelines.

The West is wide open, with presumed favorites in Golden State and the LA Clippers having tough starts to their season. If Denver can establish itself as the best in the West this season, they stand a very good chance of upsetting whichever team comes out of the East.   

