Video Of Larry Bird Making NBA Players Look Ridiculous Goes Viral: "He Was Just Special"

Larry Bird is remembered as Larry Legend for a reason, the man was a ruthless machine on the NBA floor. Bird demolished players left and right, and then trash-talked them for good measure. One of the most iconic things that people know about Bird is how he would tell players exactly what moves he was going to put on them before doing exactly that and burying shots in their faces. 

The Celtics under Bird were almost unstoppable in the 80s, he won 3 championships and won 3 consecutive MVPs, that's as dominant as it gets. Bird didn't have the greatest athleticism or elite hops, but his incredible jump shot and ability to accelerate and decelerate helped him get to his spots and drop huge numbers on any opponent's heads. 

And Larry was never opposed to the idea of running up the score, if he sensed a weakness, he would step on people's throats. The man had opposing teams' benches cheering as he scored points on their team. So it's safe to say that he was no stranger to embarrassing players from time to time. 

Video Of Larry Bird Embarrassing NBA Players On The Court Went Viral

Bird's moves may not have been revolutionary, but they were deadly effective. And a video of him destroying various players and making them look ridiculous recently went viral online. Fans were quick to praise Larry and reminisce about how good the Celtics legend was in his prime and how well he would do in today's game. 

"He was just special."

"Bird has the best highlight reel of any NBA player."

"Larry would be unbelievable in today's game. Dirk Nowitzki on steroids."

"The fake passes are what do it for me!!"

"Making dudes look like fools."

"No one stood a chance against him."

"I would pay a not insignificant amount of money to see a both in their prime Larry Bird and Steph Curry in a 3 point contest."

"Prime Larry Bird was unreal."

"Dude would pour it in during the current era."

"Larry is easily Top 5 all time, go debate a wall."

"He was just crushing people, man."

Larry Bird's highlights translating so well for the modern NBA fan is a testament to his greatness and the increased appreciation for skill as the game has changed. Bird has always been admired and revered, and it's great to see his videos introducing a new generation of fans to what an absolute beast he was. 

By Divij Kulkarni
