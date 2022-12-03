Skip to main content

Video: Russell Westbrook Crashes ESPN Intro To Shoutout His Wife And Kids In Wholesome Moment

Russell Westbrook

For all the hate and criticism Russell Westbrook encounters on the court, the dude seems like a pretty likable guy off the court. 

Ahead of L.A.'s matchup against Giannis and the Bucks on Friday, Russ let that side of his personality show in a rare positive encounter with the media. ESPN broadcasters Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy doing the intros to the game when Westbrook caught them off guard to deliver a special message.

Westbrook has a family watching tonight. As a father of three children, and husband to Nina, he had his own private army of supporters cheering him on.

Russell Westbrook Had To Protect His Family After Fan Slander Reached All-Time High

This year, Westbrook seems relaxed and comfortable on this Lakers crew. Last year, that was not the case at all. After struggling to find his footing, fans blasted Russ and trolled him with all kinds of derogatory nicknames.

It got to a point where Russ had to put them in check.

“I think, for one, 100% stand behind my wife and how she’s feeling because it’s not about just this year. Right now, she’s reached a point and my family has reached a point where it’s really weighing on them and its very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This not end all be all. When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shot. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue. I’ve kind of let it go in the past because it never really bothered me."

"It really hit me the other day. Me and wife were at the teacher-parent conference for my son. And the teacher told me, Noah is so proud of his last name, he writes it everywhere, he tells everyone ‘I’m Westbrook’… I kind of sat there in shock and it hit me. I can’t no longer allow people, for example, Westbrick to me is now shaming, shaming my name and my legacy for my kid. It’s a name that means more to me, my wife, my mom, my dad, the ones that paved the way for me."

If you needed proof that the situation in L.A. has gotten better, all you need to do is look at the behavior and demeanor of Westbrook, who looks completely rejuvenated after a disastrous season.

In all honesty, it's good to see him smiling and in a good mood ahead of a really important game.

