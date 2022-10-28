Vince Carter Defends LeBron James And Blames Lakers Management For 0-4 Start: "He's Saved The Days, Been The Hero, Cleaned Up Their Mess."

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is pending his 20th season in the NBA on one of the worst rosters in the league, as the Los Angeles Lakers have started the season 0-4 despite the availability of LeBron and Anthony Davis. While some of the losses have been close games, the Lakers just don't look capable of outscoring a team in their current form.

The Lakers have made a series of roster errors dating back to the trade to acquire Russell Westbrook. Now the team is suffering due to hesitance in trading Westbrook away for multiple players that could contribute right now. Vince Carter has slammed the Lakers for allowing this to happen when LeBron James has done everything they asked of him.

While LeBron isn't fully safe from blame considering most roster decisions are made with his input, it is fair to criticize Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office for making the moves that they did. Hopefully, they can undo it and now finish the season in the lottery and give the New Orleans Pelicans Victor Wembanyama.

What Can The Lakers Do To Give LeBron A Chance To Contend Again?

The Lakers can go down 2 possible paths here if they want to contend while LeBron is still performing at a high level. Either they trade Russell Westbrook and their 2 future picks right now for a trade that can get the Lakers multiple players that fit their roster better. Or, the Lakers could wait till the summer and try to go after free agents like Kyrie Irving or Draymond Green while maintaining their future pick flexibility.

Not improving the roster this season and not owning their pick has made this an incredibly tough mini-rebuild for the Lakers. Even if Russ is traded this season, the Lakers still won't have enough to realistically push for the title. It's a tough situation to be in if you're LeBron, but he will hope that the front office can make sure he doesn't regret signing that extension in the summer.