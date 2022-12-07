Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Says Kevin Durant Is The Most Talented Player In The NBA

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

12x All-Star Kevin Durant is objectively one of the greatest basketball players alive right now. This season especially, the star swingman is on another level that has him in exceptional company.

It's why Durant has been in the MVP conversation this season and why, even after his team's rough start, the Nets are still in a position to finish the regular season with home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Durant has been so impressive that even coaches from other teams are going out of their way to call him the best in the world.

Kerr once forgot to mention Curry when speaking at a championship parade. No big deal. During the Durant years, a radio host asked Kerr whether Durant or Curry was the better player, and he chose Durant. More interesting than Kerr’s opinion was that he shared it publicly: “I knew saying that, that Steph wouldn’t mind. Part of his power is his humility, his awareness of the team dynamics and who needs to hear what.”



But about that answer, Steve ...



“KD, to me, remains even now the most talented player in the league,” Kerr says. "His frame, his size—6'11"—his ability to protect the rim defensively and then get any shot he wants offensively."

Steve Kerr Drops Truth Bomb On The Difference Between Kevin Durant And Steph Curry

So, to Kerr, Durant was and is a better player than Steph. Just based on talent alone, KD has practically no flaws in his game and he continues to be an unstoppable force of nature. Regarding the impact on the game, however, Kerr gave the nod to Steph Curry and it makes sense why.

“But Steph was more impactful to our team because of the pace and because of the frenetic flow of his game, and how everybody chased him everywhere and how much it opened up. We’ve always struggled without Steph, where we’ve been able to win a lot of games without other key guys, including Kevin. So to me, it’s two different questions.”

The fact that the Warriors got lucky enough to land prime Steph Curry, prime Klay Thompson, and prime Kevin Durant at the same time is still pretty baffling and the impact it made on the NBA as a whole is still being understood today.

But for Kerr, who got to see both of those guys up front and in person, it's good enough to listen to him when he describes the impact and greatness of Durant and Curry for himself.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.