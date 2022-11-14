Skip to main content

Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."

The Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA championship, but they definitely do not look like the same team. Their defense has struggled this year, and there has been a lot of increased pressure on the starting lineup due to the lack of quality rotation players.

In their most recent game against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors ended up losing, 122-115. They were definitely favored in the contest based on the talent level of the two teams, so the result was disappointing.

A lot of Warriors fans reacted to the team's loss, with many of them being frustrated about losing to the Kings. It is easy to see why the fans are upset, as this was definitely a winnable matchup for the team.

So many questions and issues…

Kerr got out coached today bruh

smh when Steph doesn’t score who’s gonna?

Trade the 2nd timeline

Warriors try to hit threes challenge (IMPOSSIBLE)

It's time to have a conversation about Klay Thompson

we leave so many players OPEN for 3s and mid range. Well deserved loss

Curry is not going to save us everytime lamb and klay missing them 2 wide open threes cost us and we can't get defensive rebounds

To the kings really????

Klay had like 5 wide open 3s he bricked bruh. Whatever. Ggs Kings. The better team won.

Mike Brown beat us tonight and the spurs are going to play like it’s a game 7 tomorrow!

Trade Curry, let him play for a good franchise

my god we suck

so warriors not gonna win a road game this season

We can beat the cavs but not the kings 

Though the Warriors have definitely struggled this year, it is quite possible that their veteran experience will allow them to go on a winning run soon. They are still a really talented team, and hopefully, they end up figuring things out.

The Warriors Need Jonathan Kuminga Or James Wiseman To Break Out

The Golden State Warriors are a team that struggled this year partly because their young players haven't stepped up to the challenge. The Warriors will definitely need one of them to break out this year, and an NBA scout previously suggested that needs to happen for the team to get back to the Finals.

"For the Warriors to be back in the Finals, Wiseman or Kuminga has to have a Jordan Poole year, has to break out," the scout said. "Neither one of them played college basketball and they've been thrown into the best team in the NBA. A group of players who all know how to play and cut and are smart."

Hopefully, we do see the Golden State Warriors get back on track. Both Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman are talented players, and perhaps they will take strides as the season goes on.

The Golden State Warriors still have the talent to contend, and they will go as far as Stephen Curry takes. Draymond Green has recently claimed that the Warriors would win the 2023 championship, so it's clear that the team is still quite confident in their ability to repeat.

