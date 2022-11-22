Warriors Fans React To Stephen Curry Picture On The Bench: "He Will Trade Them All"

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors haven't had a good start to the season, sitting with a shocking 8-10 record after 18 games. The team had good momentum after picking up their first road win of the season against the Houston Rockets. However, coach Steve Kerr wanted to protect his aging stars from injury and benched them on the second night of a back-to-back.

Stephen Curry sat on the bench as his team was blown out by 45 points by the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry was spotted squinting while sitting n courtside, prompting fans to share that picture on Reddit and discuss what he might be saying while watching these Warriors play.

Obviously, the picture is not connected to what Reddit users think he was thinking about but it was funny to see fans react like this about the reigning NBA champions.

Are Trades The Solution For This?

Fans are asking about possible trades to add veteran depth to the lineup. There are plenty of options for those around the league and teams will happily take the young players the Warriors have drafted due to their high ceilings. The Warriors can't trade them for poor value.

These players also are on rookie-scale contracts and have to bring back a return around the same price, unless the Warriors throw in Draymond Green or Klay Thompson's contract in trade for a genuine second star. Joe Lacob can't sit idle all season if the most expensive roster in basketball history struggles to even make the playoffs.

This would cause a massive shakeup on the Warriors, so it's unlikely any big name gets moved. Some marginal moves could be made around the roster, especially for James Wiseman who still has high potential, but is clearly a bad fit at Golden State. Let's see what happens as the winter transpires.

