Warriors Forward Accused Of Sexual Harassment In New Lawsuit

Warriors Forward Accused Of Rape In New Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb has been having a breakout year with the Warriors, playing heavy minutes for the reigning champions and surpassing high-potential youngsters like Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman in the lineup. It appeared as if Lamb would have a solid NBA career with his play on the Warriors.

However, Lamb has been mentioned in a civil lawsuit filed against the University of Vermont, where Lamb played NCAA basketball for 4 years. While the lawsuit doesn't explicitly list him as a defendant, it refers to an incident in 2019 when Lamb was accused of rape. He and the Golden State Warriors have both issued statements.

Anthony Lamb: “The allegations made against me in 2019 that have recently resurfaced are patently false,” he said in a statement. “I have always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident, and have welcomed any investigation into the matter. Simply put, I have never committed sexual assault.”

Golden State Warriors: “Anthony is not a defendant in this recent lawsuit and, to our knowledge, he has never been charged with any wrongdoing in any legal case,” Golden State said. “Prior to signing Anthony in September, we did our due diligence with the NBA and his prior teams, as we do with all players. If any new information comes to light, we will certainly evaluate it and act accordingly." (h/t The Athletic)

Lamb has averaged 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 18 games this season. It seems the Warriors will continue using Lamb as if it's business as usual, given these are allegations that haven't been brought up with Lamb or the Warriors directly. 

Will This Adversely Impact Lamb's Career?

Based on what information comes out of the lawsuit against the University of Vermont, Lamb's career could be affected. Since he hasn't been sued directly, there is cause to believe he won't be impacted. However, information about the incident will definitely hit the public space for everyone to form conclusions about Lamb and his actions.

This could derail his career but could also have no impact. We've seen NBA players have successful careers even after issues like this, but Lamb has to prove he is good enough on the court and has changed from the kid he was in 2019 for a team to even think about taking a chance like that.   

