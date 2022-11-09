Warriors GM Admits The Veteran Players Get Frustrated Because The Young Guys Don't Play Well

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors are currently in a unique situation. On one hand, the Dubs won their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight years. So they were on Cloud 9 for a while. But at the same time, the Warriors are trying out a hybrid roster where their current superstars are sharing minutes with the guys who could be the future of the franchise.

It's a pretty risky strategy, and so far this season, it hasn't really paid off for the Dubs. It's evident from the fact that the organization is currently 3-7 and has one of the worst defenses in the NBA right now. While the veterans of the team, such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, have been leading the team, the young guys of the team have been pretty shaky.

It even led to Green criticizing the young guys and wanting to get them better. Even Steph Curry said something along the same lines regarding the change required.

Bob Myers Reveals The Truth About The Relationship Between Veterans And Young Guys

Amidst the poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season, many have wondered if the veterans are getting frustrated with the young guys for not living up to the expectations. Warriors GM Bob Myers recently addressed this rumor and gave an answer that will send a wave of calm through the fanbase.

(Starts at 0:17)



I think the vets, the group that has won, they have a high level and high standard of what basketball should look like. I’d say privately…the vets help out the young guys a lot. I don’t walk around the building and see vets rolling their eyes or pulling me aside and saying ‘I can’t believe you’re playing these guys.’ Surely they get frustrated with young guys, sure that’s the case on any team, but I do think they see them working. ... I have belief in these guys. There's times in a game where the young guys aren't performing. The vets get frustrated but not to the degree where it has tipped over any edge at this point."

This is certainly good news for Dubs Nation. In addition to that, Myers also believes that Jordan Poole will make a comeback as the season progresses after a slow start to the season. At the end of the day, the Warriors are figuring things out right now, and it may take a few more games before getting back to the dominant way of playing basketball.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.