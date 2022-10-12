Warriors Players Hilariously Reveal Who On The Team Has The Messiest Locker: Stephen Curry Says It's Jordan Poole!

Some Draymond Green incidents notwithstanding, the Golden State Warriors are known to have the best culture in the NBA. The spirit and togetherness in their locker room are perhaps unmatched in the league, which is what has helped them to extend this dynastic run in an era where player movement is at its peak.

We see so many potential dynasties just fall away in a couple of years because egos come into play, but that hasn't been the case here. The Warriors stars are still together a decade into their careers, something we just don't see in the league anymore. They have built a great environment in the locker room where everyone tends to have a lot of fun and that kind of culture is what a lot of teams aspire to have within their building as well.

Warriors Players Hilariously Reveal Who On The Team Has The Messiest Locker

As the team gets ready to defend their title from last season, they have also been answering some tough questions, but we aren't talking about the ones regarding Draymond. The players were asked to name who has the messiest locker on the team and the results were hilarious.

Andrew Wiggins: "Messiest Locker? I'm not too sure, I kinda stay in my own little section."



Patrick Baldwin Jr.: "My locker is right next to Andrew Wiggins. His shoes are always on my side. I think it's just some rookie hazing but he definitely has the messiest locker by far."



Stephen Curry: "The messiest locker is also Jordan Poole. He has way too many shoes.



Jordan Poole: "Klay Thompson has the messiest locker."



James Wiseman: "Probably myself. I think it's myself. My shoes be everywhere."



Jonathan Kuminga: "I'll say me and Jordan"



Ryan Rollins: "Nobody got a real messy locker. They keep everything clean in the locker room."

Smart move from rookie Ryan Rollins right there to not call anyone out or he would have definitely been in some trouble! It does seem like Jordan Poole has a messy locker, as Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga both mentioned him here. Also, a hilarious cut there of Andrew Wiggins saying he stays in his own little section, only for Patrick Baldwin Jr. to accuse him of invading his space.

It is a pity that all these fun vibes got damaged a bit by Draymond punching Poole, but the team has seemingly put it behind them rather quickly. Head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Green will rejoin the Warriors on Thursday and that he will feature in their final preseason game while also being available for opening night.