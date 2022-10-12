Skip to main content

Warriors Players Hilariously Reveal Who On The Team Has The Messiest Locker: Stephen Curry Says It's Jordan Poole!

Warriors Players Hilariously Reveal Who On The Team Has The Messiest Locker: Stephen Curry Says It's Jordan Poole!

Some Draymond Green incidents notwithstanding, the Golden State Warriors are known to have the best culture in the NBA. The spirit and togetherness in their locker room are perhaps unmatched in the league, which is what has helped them to extend this dynastic run in an era where player movement is at its peak.

We see so many potential dynasties just fall away in a couple of years because egos come into play, but that hasn't been the case here. The Warriors stars are still together a decade into their careers, something we just don't see in the league anymore. They have built a great environment in the locker room where everyone tends to have a lot of fun and that kind of culture is what a lot of teams aspire to have within their building as well.

Warriors Players Hilariously Reveal Who On The Team Has The Messiest Locker

As the team gets ready to defend their title from last season, they have also been answering some tough questions, but we aren't talking about the ones regarding Draymond. The players were asked to name who has the messiest locker on the team and the results were hilarious.

Andrew Wiggins: "Messiest Locker? I'm not too sure, I kinda stay in my own little section."

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: "My locker is right next to Andrew Wiggins. His shoes are always on my side. I think it's just some rookie hazing but he definitely has the messiest locker by far."

Stephen Curry: "The messiest locker is also Jordan Poole. He has way too many shoes.

Jordan Poole: "Klay Thompson has the messiest locker."

James Wiseman: "Probably myself. I think it's myself. My shoes be everywhere."

Jonathan Kuminga: "I'll say me and Jordan"

Ryan Rollins: "Nobody got a real messy locker. They keep everything clean in the locker room."

Smart move from rookie Ryan Rollins right there to not call anyone out or he would have definitely been in some trouble! It does seem like Jordan Poole has a messy locker, as Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga both mentioned him here. Also, a hilarious cut there of Andrew Wiggins saying he stays in his own little section, only for Patrick Baldwin Jr. to accuse him of invading his space.

It is a pity that all these fun vibes got damaged a bit by Draymond punching Poole, but the team has seemingly put it behind them rather quickly. Head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Green will rejoin the Warriors on Thursday and that he will feature in their final preseason game while also being available for opening night.

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors Players Hilariously Reveal Who On The Team Has The Messiest Locker: Stephen Curry Says It's Jordan Poole!
NBA Media

Warriors Players Hilariously Reveal Who On The Team Has The Messiest Locker: Stephen Curry Says It's Jordan Poole!

By Gautam Varier
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And LeBron James Are The Only Players Who Are In The Top 10 In 3 Major Stat Categories
NBA Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And LeBron James Are The Only Players Who Are In The Top 10 In 3 Major Stat Categories

By Divij Kulkarni
Iman Shumpert Believes The Lakers Can Win The Title If They're Healthy: "AD And Bron In The Playoffs Is Going To Be Dangerous. Patrick Beverley In The Playoffs Is An Issue."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Believes The Lakers Can Win The Title If They're Healthy: "AD And Bron In The Playoffs Is Going To Be Dangerous. Patrick Beverley In The Playoffs Is An Issue."

By Gautam Varier
Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship

By Divij Kulkarni
Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kobe Bryant Explained How Phil Jackson Brilliantly Managed To Handle Him And Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Explained How Phil Jackson Brilliantly Managed To Handle Him And Shaquille O'Neal

By Gautam Varier
Magic Johnson On If He Was Drafted By The Chicago Bulls: "There Would Be No Michael Jordan In Chicago."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson On If He Was Drafted By The Chicago Bulls: "There Would Be No Michael Jordan In Chicago."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fan Notices Draymond Green Wore A 'Khabib Watch' During His Press Conference And Connected It To The Fight With Jordan Poole: "29-0 Fighting Record."
NBA Media

NBA Fan Notices Draymond Green Wore A 'Khabib Watch' During His Press Conference And Connected It To The Fight With Jordan Poole: "29-0 Fighting Record."

By Gautam Varier
Warriors GM Bob Myers Says Stephen Curry Is The Best Face Of The Franchise In The History Of Sports
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Says Stephen Curry Is The Best Face Of The Franchise In The History Of Sports

By Gautam Varier
Iman Shumpert Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Continue To Dominate The League: "M**********r, They Gonna Do This For The Next 5-10 Years."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Continue To Dominate The League: "M**********r, They Gonna Do This For The Next 5-10 Years."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Patrick Beverley Is Surprised That Draymond Green Punched Jordan Poole: "That’s A Line You Don’t Cross.”
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Is Surprised That Draymond Green Punched Jordan Poole: "That’s A Line You Don’t Cross.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green's Mom Decides To Deactivate Her Twitter Account After Defending Her Son For Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Mom Decides To Deactivate Her Twitter Account After Defending Her Son For Punching Jordan Poole

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"
NBA Media

Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers free agents
NBA

5 Best Free Agents For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

By Lee Tran
Steve Kerr Claims Jordan Poole Is Willing To Get Back On The Court With Draymond Green: "We Know He's Ready To Move Forward."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Claims Jordan Poole Is Willing To Get Back On The Court With Draymond Green: "We Know He's Ready To Move Forward."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya