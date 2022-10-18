Watch: Bronny James With His Dad, LeBron James, Appears On New Commercial For 'Beats By Dre'

Bronny James is getting closer to his eventual emergence as his own man with every passing day. The high school senior changed his name from LeBron James Jr. to Bronny to make sure that he can earn things in life on his own merit, and he will soon get that opportunity after he leaves high school and tries to make an NBA career.

For now, Bronny has used his popularity and image to perfectly leverage himself into becoming the first high school athlete in history to sign an NIL deal. Bronny signed with 'Beats By Dre', the same company James endorsed in 2008 and later, had an ownership stake in before selling it to Apple. The father-son duo was featured in an advertisement for the music company as well.

Bronny is in the final year of his high school career and will hope to make the jump to college basketball seamlessly. Bronny could also choose to go pro and play internationally in the G League. The decision will become clear as the season progresses.

Will Bronny James Make It To The NBA?

Everybody has seen the writing on the wall since Bronny was one of the best prospects in his class coming into high school. While that momentum has petered out, Bronny is still a top-40 player in his class on merit. He is easily good enough to play in D1 basketball at the NCAA level.

Bronny has shown interest in offers from colleges like Ohio State and Oregon, while others suggest that blue-blood college teams like the Kentucky Wildcats might also be interested in getting Bronny to join their team.

Considering LeBron's open desire to play with his son in the NBA, some team will probably draft Bronny coming out of the draft just to have a shot at possibly signing LeBron for one season so that we can see the first-ever father-son duo out on the NBA court.