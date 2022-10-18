Skip to main content

Watch: Bronny James With His Dad, LeBron James, Appears On New Commercial For 'Beats By Dre'

Watch: Bronny James With His Dad, LeBron James, Appears On New Commercial For 'Beats By Dre'

Bronny James is getting closer to his eventual emergence as his own man with every passing day. The high school senior changed his name from LeBron James Jr. to Bronny to make sure that he can earn things in life on his own merit, and he will soon get that opportunity after he leaves high school and tries to make an NBA career.

For now, Bronny has used his popularity and image to perfectly leverage himself into becoming the first high school athlete in history to sign an NIL deal. Bronny signed with 'Beats By Dre', the same company James endorsed in 2008 and later, had an ownership stake in before selling it to Apple. The father-son duo was featured in an advertisement for the music company as well.

Bronny is in the final year of his high school career and will hope to make the jump to college basketball seamlessly. Bronny could also choose to go pro and play internationally in the G League. The decision will become clear as the season progresses.

Will Bronny James Make It To The NBA? 

Everybody has seen the writing on the wall since Bronny was one of the best prospects in his class coming into high school. While that momentum has petered out, Bronny is still a top-40 player in his class on merit. He is easily good enough to play in D1 basketball at the NCAA level.

Bronny has shown interest in offers from colleges like Ohio State and Oregon, while others suggest that blue-blood college teams like the Kentucky Wildcats might also be interested in getting Bronny to join their team. 

Considering LeBron's open desire to play with his son in the NBA, some team will probably draft Bronny coming out of the draft just to have a shot at possibly signing LeBron for one season so that we can see the first-ever father-son duo out on the NBA court. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Watch: Bronny James With His Dad, LeBron James, Appears On New Commercial For 'Beats By Dre'
NBA Media

Watch: Bronny James With His Dad, LeBron James, Appears On New Commercial For 'Beats By Dre'

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Gets Real On Potentially Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On All-Time Scoring List: "One Of The Most Sought-After Records In Sports"
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets Real On Potentially Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On All-Time Scoring List: "One Of The Most Sought-After Records In Sports"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Golden State Warriors Might Have A Near $500 Million Salary Bill In 2023-24
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Might Have A Near $500 Million Salary Bill In 2023-24

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brittney Griner
NBA Media

Vladimir Putin Says Release Of Brittney Griner Is Not On The Top Of His List Amid Ukraine-Russia War

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Breaks His Silence On Season Opener Against The Warriors: "It’s Always Good To Spoil A Ring Night."

By Nico Martinez
Ronnie 2K Shockingly Reveals That Players Have Bribed Him To Increase Their Ratings: "You Know How You Can Get Your Rating Better? Play Better."
NBA Media

Ronnie 2K Shockingly Reveals That Players Have Bribed Him To Increase Their Ratings: "You Know How You Can Get Your Rating Better? Play Better."

By Nico Martinez
Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away
NBA Media

Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Klay Thompson Fires Back After Ronnie 2K Takes Over ESPN: "Y'all Really Interviewed This Clown?"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Fires Back After Ronnie 2K Takes Over ESPN: "Y'all Really Interviewed This Clown?"

By Nico Martinez
Boston Celtics Honor The Late Bill Russell In Legendary Jersey Reveal
NBA Media

Boston Celtics Honor The Late Bill Russell In Legendary Jersey Reveal

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Is 'Likely' To Excersize His $27.5M Option With Warriors Next Season

By Nico Martinez
Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life” Comment
NBA Media

Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life”

By Nico Martinez
The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s
NBA

The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s

By Nick Mac
Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go For NBA 2022-23 Season To Begin
NBA Media

NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go For NBA 2022-23 Season To Begin

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

The NBA Releases Its First Official Power Rankings For The 2022-23 Season: Lakers Ranked 19th Out Of 30 Teams

By Nico Martinez