Watch: Donovan Mitchell Takes Evan Mobley's 10th Rebound And Gets Stared Down By Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers are flying high in the Eastern Conference and are just behind the last 2 teams to make the Finals out of the East in the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers are next up with their incredible young core headline by Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley.

Mobley has been a defensive anchor while Garland and Mitchell are emerging as the best backcourt in the NBA. In the Cavaliers' win against the Atlanta Hawks, there was a funny misunderstanding when Mitchell pulled down a rebound that would have been Mobley's 10th and would have given him another double-double. Jarrett Allen proceeded to stare Mitchell down, who realized he made a mistake.

These are minor troubles and won't affect the Cavaliers. Mitchell will definitely make it up to Mobley soon. He was allegedly apologizing to the locker room and offered to pick up the next dinner check. 

It's a great sign that Jarrett Allen was protective of his younger frontcourt partner while Mitchell is taking accountability. That 'sorry' dinner is going to cost Mitchell a fair amount. 

Are The Cleveland Cavaliers Contenders?

The Cavaliers have been put together this offseason but are already looking like one of the best teams in the NBA. They have a very well-built roster under a good head coach and have the potential to outplay any team in the league.

The issue with the Cavaliers might be playoff success. It's a young team that's well-equipped to deal with the strain of the regular season, so they could easily be a top-4 seed in the conference. Outside Mitchell, Kevin Love, and Cedi Osman, this roster isn't teeming with playoff experience.

There will be growing pains but this is a team that could be built like a dynasty in a few years. Especially with the rumors that say LeBron James could go back to the Cavaliers in 2024, this team might have a lot of success in the future.  

