Watch: Ja Morant And Luka Doncic Took The NBA World By Storm When They Last Faced Each Other

The NBA is off and kicking right now with the best of players battling it out against each other. While it is great to see the ones like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant dominate, fans are eager to see the younger players flourish as well. Among them, perhaps the two brightest stars are Ja Morant and Luka Doncic.

Both the stars have had great starts to the league. While Luka scored 35 points in a close loss against the Phoenix Suns, it is Ja Morant who has truly stood out. Scoring 34 points and 49 points in the first two games, the high-flying guard is in hot form right now.

Luka Doncic And Ja Morant Went Toe To Toe Last Time They Faced Off Against Each Other

The Mavericks are taking on the Grizzlies tonight and it is the battle of the guards that the fans will be eager to see. While their popularity is on a meteoric rise right now, both Morant and Doncic have had some incredible moments when they face off against each other.

Be it Luka's incredible one-legged jumper game winner or Morant's dunks, the matchup between the Mavs and Grizzlies is a treat to the eyes for fans. This is apparent in the incredible highlight reel the two have had against one another.

While it is clear that Doncic and Ja are the future of the NBA, their teams have improved significantly since their arrival. The Mavericks who were a lottery team now find themselves making deep runs in the postseason. 

Memphis meanwhile has turned into one of the best all-around lineups in the league with a versatile guard like Morant leading the way. Given how the two lineups have flourished in such a short time, we might be in for a battle of the two superstar guards to determine the best team in the Western Conference.

