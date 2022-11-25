Watch: Kevin Durant Daps Up Young Fan During Brooklyn Nets Pregame

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the league today, and he is well-known for his lethal scoring ability. This year, Kevin Durant is having another superstar-level season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 28.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 5.8 APG.

Since he is a top-tier player, Kevin Durant obviously has a lot of fans. Recently, he was spotted dapping up a young fan during the Brooklyn Nets' pregame, with the young fan stating that Durant is his favorite player.

There is no doubt that it is fantastic to see that Kevin Durant found the time to interact with a young fan who was clearly a huge admirer of his. It's heartwarming to see those interactions, and Kevin Durant likely made the young fan's day.

Kevin Durant Loves To Interact With Fans On Social Media

Besides interacting with fans in real life, Kevin Durant also frequently does so on social media. He has definitely been criticized by people for using his Twitter to push back at his haters. However, Kevin Durant doesn't seem to care about the criticism of his social media usage. In fact, Kevin Durant previously claimed that he doesn't "see a problem" with him using his Twitter to interact with basketball fans, adding that "it should be encouraged."

I don’t see a problem with me interacting with basketball fans, it should be encouraged…steve should’ve also said that I’m never late and I work through every rep in practice with game speed. That should be more interesting than what I do on Twitter.

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant is a player that is willing to share his opinion about basketball topics freely with fans, and it's definitely good to see that he is comfortable interacting with the NBA community. It would be nice to see more players do that consistently, and we've previously seen superstars such as LeBron James do "Q and A" sessions on Twitter and interact with fans as well.

As of right now, Kevin Durant is likely getting ready for his team's upcoming matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Hopefully, we see Kevin Durant have a good evening, and the Nets could end the evening with a .500 record if they win.

