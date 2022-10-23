Skip to main content

Watch: Luka Doncic's Wrap-Around Dribble Against The Memphis Grizzlies Is Going To Blow You Away

Luka Doncic has started this season in MVP form, he has scored more than 30 points in the Maverick's first two games. The Slovenian phenomenon has struggled to start the season in the past but seems to be ready this year, and is likely determined to get a top seed for his team. The additions of Christian Wood and JaVale McGee have given Doncic more weapons on the offense as well, and the Mavericks have been looking good. 

Despite losing heartbreakingly against the Phoenix Suns in their season opener, the Mavericks roared back in their next game against the Grizzlies to win by around 40 points. Doncic started the rout in the first quarter itself, pouring in 21 points and contributing to 6 more with his assists. And as is expected from the young superstar at this point, he also made some elite highlight plays while doing so. 

Luka Doncic's Wrap-Around Dribble And Ally-Oop Against The Memphis Grizzlies Was Incredibly Impressive

The new NBA season has started with some epic highlights. Ja Morant has already had some epic blocks, Paolo Banchero posterized someone in his first-ever game, and now Luka Magic is also in full flow. At one point, Doncic beat his man with an insane wrap-around dribble before tossing the ball up for Christian Wood who slammed it. The move had fans going crazy all over social media. 

"I better not hear another Morant is better than Luka convo ever again."

"21 still don’t know where Luka went."

"Who is better than this man right now?"

"I want to watch this every moment of every day."

"He is devastating with his handles man, too slick."

"Been telling y'all he the lock for MVP."

"Wood is basically doing everything they hoped Porzingis would have done next to Luka. It’s really fun."

"The play made me nearly tear up."

"Dawg like that instinct and execution is insane."

"The block & the points in transition, Luka is something else."

"Im not kidding that's the hottest thing he's ever done."

"Watching Luka Doncic play ball gives purpose to this life."

The amazing thing about this is that plays like these are super common for Doncic. He has made the extremely difficult look very easy his whole career and he's still getting better. As the Mavericks' season continues, an in-shape Luka is likely going to create highlights that will leave fans even more amazed than they are right now. 

