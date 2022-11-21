Skip to main content

Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral

Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral

Stephen Curry established himself as the greatest shooter ever quite some time back and he continues to amaze us with some breathtaking displays. This season has probably seen Curry perform at the highest level of his incredible career and that is saying something.

The only unanimous MVP in NBA history is currently averaging a career-high 32.3 points per game while shooting a career-best 52.9% from the field. He is also shooting nearly 45% from beyond the arc and over 90% from the free-throw line in what has been a magical season on a personal level.

Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral

Despite all of Curry's heroics, the Warriors have struggled this season as his supporting cast has failed to show up for the most part. Things finally changed in their game against the Rockets last time out, as Klay Thompson exploded for 41 points. Still, the Warriors needed some magic from Curry to put away the Rockets for good and he drilled an insane fadeaway three-pointer which got a great reaction out of Rockets assistant coach John Lucas II on the bench.

Eric Gordon defended that play as well as anyone could have but it didn't matter because Curry is just that good. Steph has made a lot of coaches and opponents react in that fashion over the years and he will continue to do so. Fans were also in awe of this shot and if the rest of his team can get their act together, there is a very good chance Curry leads them back to the NBA Finals.

Klay said after the game that it felt good to help Steph a little bit and it was great to see Thompson finally have a great game. The Splash Brothers may no longer be regarded as the best backcourt in the NBA but they gave a reminder of just how devastating they can be at their best.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
NBA Media

Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
Entertainment

Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters
NBA Media

Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters

By Aikansh Chaudhary
3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-Game Stretch
NBA Media

3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-Game Stretch

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Free Throws
NBA Media

NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Free Throws

By Divij Kulkarni
Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife Carmen Electra Posted Hot Photos And Fans Went Crazy: "I Wish This Weekend Was Longer!"
Entertainment

Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife Carmen Electra Posted Hot Photos And Fans Went Crazy: "I Wish This Weekend Was Longer!"

By Gautam Varier
Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To
NBA Media

Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To

By Gautam Varier
The Weirdest Play Of This Season Happened Between Dallas Mavericks And Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

The Weirdest Play Of This Season Happened Between Dallas Mavericks And Denver Nuggets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again
NBA Media

Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green On Winning The Fourth NBA Championship Of His Career: "This Is Like The Ultimate F**k You To Everybody. Y'all Wrote Us Off."
NBA Media

Draymond Green On Winning The Fourth NBA Championship Of His Career: "This Is Like The Ultimate F**k You To Everybody. Y'all Wrote Us Off."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Are Officially Anthony Davis' Team, Fans Agree After AD's 3rd Explosive 30-Point Game
NBA Media

Lakers Are Officially Anthony Davis' Team, Fans Agree After AD's 3rd Explosive 30-Point Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Klay Thompson's Humble Response After 41-Point 'Comeback' Performance Against The Rockets
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Humble Response After 41-Point 'Comeback' Performance Against The Rockets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Says Nothing Will Change For Him When LeBron James Comes Back
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says Nothing Will Change For Him When LeBron James Comes Back

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Best NBA Player By Every Jersey Number For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player By Every Jersey Number For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac