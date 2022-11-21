Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry established himself as the greatest shooter ever quite some time back and he continues to amaze us with some breathtaking displays. This season has probably seen Curry perform at the highest level of his incredible career and that is saying something.

The only unanimous MVP in NBA history is currently averaging a career-high 32.3 points per game while shooting a career-best 52.9% from the field. He is also shooting nearly 45% from beyond the arc and over 90% from the free-throw line in what has been a magical season on a personal level.

Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral

Despite all of Curry's heroics, the Warriors have struggled this season as his supporting cast has failed to show up for the most part. Things finally changed in their game against the Rockets last time out, as Klay Thompson exploded for 41 points. Still, the Warriors needed some magic from Curry to put away the Rockets for good and he drilled an insane fadeaway three-pointer which got a great reaction out of Rockets assistant coach John Lucas II on the bench.

Eric Gordon defended that play as well as anyone could have but it didn't matter because Curry is just that good. Steph has made a lot of coaches and opponents react in that fashion over the years and he will continue to do so. Fans were also in awe of this shot and if the rest of his team can get their act together, there is a very good chance Curry leads them back to the NBA Finals.

Klay said after the game that it felt good to help Steph a little bit and it was great to see Thompson finally have a great game. The Splash Brothers may no longer be regarded as the best backcourt in the NBA but they gave a reminder of just how devastating they can be at their best.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.