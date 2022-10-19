Skip to main content

Western Conference Executive Takes A Dig At Lakers Star LeBron James In A Victor Wembanyama Trade: ''Just Because Of His Age."

Western Conference Executive Takes A Dig At Lakers Star LeBron James In A Victor Wembanyama Trade: ''Just Because Of His Age."

As the biggest basketball star on the planet, LeBron James is ridiculously valuable. Even at almost 40 years old, he continues to play at an elite level and continues to show why he is still considered one of the game's best players today.

For the Lakers especially, LeBron's impact has been huge. Since his arrival, he transformed the franchise from a fumbling mess into a team with title aspirations overnight.

Considering all of those things, it would seem crazy to think the Lakers would ever consider trading LeBron James. But for a certain prospect from France, one NBA executive says even James is on the table.

NBA Executive Reveals Why He Would Consider Trading LeBron James For Victor Wembanyama

In a recent article for The Athletic, league insider David Aldridge asked around for some intel on Wemby, and got a feel for what his value is around the league. Apparently, there are only a handful of players that teams wouldn't trade for the young prospect, and that list does not include LeBron James.

Who wouldn’t I trade? You have Durant. You have Giannis. I can’t put (James) in that conversation, just because of his age. Curry. Jokic. And Embiid. I would say organizationally, you have to have that conversation. I’m not saying I would do it. But I think those five push that question.

Another GM said that only players with extreme emotional attachments to their teams would be safe, like Kobe Bryant and the Lakers if he was still playing today.

I think there’s only some situations where there’s an emotional attachment. Like, if Kobe was still playing for the Lakers, (there may be) some iconic players you wouldn’t move. But, if you’re saying a young guy? I’d say the one guy that people would have to look at is Evan Mobley. Here comes Cleveland; they have a nice, young team. If (the team that gets No. 1) said, ‘Hey, give me Evan and Donovan Mitchell.’ Would (Cleveland) do it? That’s kind of interesting to think about. Because Evan’s special too. He’s just not like a comic book character.

Wembanyama might be the greatest NBA prospect ever. As a 7-footer who can shoot and move like a guard, he is expected to drastically shift the balance of power in the NBA.

A guy like that doesn't come around often, and teams must take advantage of this opportunity while they still can.

YOU MAY LIKE

Western Conference Executive Takes A Dig At Lakers Star LeBron James In A Victor Wembanyama Trade: ''Just Because Of His Age."
NBA Media

Western Conference Executive Takes A Dig At Lakers Star LeBron James In A Victor Wembanyama Trade: ''Just Because Of His Age."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Reports On Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green's Future With The Team After Punching Jordan Poole

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley Expectedly Missed Every Name On ‘Who He Play For’: "Why Would I Watch The Indiana Pacers?"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Expectedly Missed Every Name On ‘Who He Play For’: "Why Would I Watch The Indiana Pacers?"

By Orlando Silva
The 20 NBA Players With The Most Assists Per Game In The Last 40 Years: John Stockton And Magic Johnson Are The Greatest Playmakers Ever
NBA

The 20 NBA Players With The Most Assists Per Game In The Last 40 Years: John Stockton And Magic Johnson Are The Greatest Playmakers Ever

By Eddie Bitar
Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Superstars And Legends Who Never Scored 50+ Points In A Game
NBA

NBA Superstars And Legends Who Never Scored 50+ Points In A Game

By Kyle Daubs
Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy During Twitter Live: "She Is So Hot And Beautiful"
NBA Media

Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy During Twitter Live: "She Is So Hot And Beautiful"

By Orlando Silva
Mike Brown
NBA Media

Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''

By Nico Martinez
5 Most Important Takeaways From The Golden State Warriors' Easy Win Against The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

5 Most Important Takeaways From The Golden State Warriors' Easy Win Against The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
Reggie Miller And Kevin Harlan Made A Curious Analogy Of Warriors Beating Lakers: “Warriors Are Going For The Overhand Right To Knock Out These Lakers!”
NBA Media

Reggie Miller And Kevin Harlan Made A Curious Analogy Of Warriors Beating Lakers: “Warriors Are Going For The Overhand Right To Knock Out These Lakers!”

By Orlando Silva
Kendrick Perkins Destroys Lakers GM Rob Pelinka After Getting Embarrassed By The Warriors In Season Opener: "Rob Pelinka Needs To Be Ashamed Of Himself For This Roster He Put Together Doing The Off-Season."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Destroys Lakers GM Rob Pelinka After Getting Embarrassed By The Warriors In Season Opener: "Rob Pelinka Needs To Be Ashamed Of Himself For This Roster He Put Together Doing The Off-Season."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Hilarious Meme Of Draymond Green Wearing A $140 Million Suit: "Looking Like Money. You Know What I'm Talking About."
NBA Media

Hilarious Meme Of Draymond Green Wearing A $140 Million Suit: "Looking Like Money. You Know What I'm Talking About."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving On His Aspirations For This Season: "I'm Going For Every Piece Of Hardware That I Could Possibly Get Out Of The NBA."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving On His Aspirations For This Season: "I'm Going For Every Piece Of Hardware That I Could Possibly Get Out Of The NBA."

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson Ends Beef With Ronnie 2K, Apologizes For Cyber Bullying Him: "I Was In My Feeling About A Fictitious Rating And I Took Out My Anger On Him With Trolling In The Comments."
NBA 2K

Klay Thompson Ends Beef With Ronnie 2K, Apologizes For Cyber Bullying Him: "I Was In My Feeling About A Fictitious Rating And I Took Out My Anger On Him With Trolling In The Comments."

By Orlando Silva
Giannis Antetokounmpo Names All The Players He Thinks Are At 'The Top Of The Mountain' With Him
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Names All The Players He Thinks Are At 'The Top Of The Mountain' With Him

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh', I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh,' I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary