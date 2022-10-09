Skip to main content

When 5′ 6″ Spud Webb Outdueled Teammate Dominique Wilkins To Win 1986 Slam Dunk Contest To Become Shortest Winner In History

The NBA is a game dominated by giants. The average height for an NBA player is currently 6'6”, so it's no wonder why these giants rule the league.

Even though big men do rule the league, that doesn't mean there haven't been any great short players. Allen Iverson became the shortest MVP in NBA history, as he is only 6'0”. Even the great Stephen Curry stands at only 6'2”, which is short for NBA standards.

The one thing neither of these superstars has ever achieved in their careers is to win the Slam Dunk Contest. If you think this is because of their height, then you'll be surprised when you find out that 5'6” Spud Webb won the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest.

Spud Webb Outduels Dominique Wilkins

The Slam Dunk Contest really picked up in excitement during the 1980s. Players like Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins took what Julius “Dr. J.” Irving did in the Slam Dunk Contest during the 1970s and brought it to a whole other level.

The NBA took the idea the ABA had and started the Slam Dunk Contest in 1984. The first winner was Larry Nance, and the second winner, in 1985, was “The Human Highlight Film”, Dominique Wilkins.

Michael Jordan wouldn't win his first Slam Dunk title until 1987, and he'd win it the following year in 1988. MJ's first try in the event came in 1985, as a rookie, where he fell to Wilkins.

By this time, Wilkins was proving to be maybe the best dunker, not just in the game at the time but of all time. He had creativity and power that still hasn't been matched to this day.

So, in the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest, which was held in Dallas, Texas, with Michael Jordan out with an injury, everyone expected an easy win for Wilkins. Here is the list of the participants in the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest:

-Dominique Wilkins

-Spud Webb

-Terence Stansbury

-Gerald Wilkins

-Jerome Kersey

-Paul Pressey

-Roy Hinson

-Terry Tyler

When looking at Wilkins's competition, it's easy to see why everyone marked Wilkins down as the champion. The contestant that seemingly had no shot was 5'6” Spud Webb.

On top of being short, Webb was also a rookie, and no rookie was going to outshine Wilkins, especially not one who played on the same team as The Human Highlight Film. Right?

The contest started with Wilkins sitting on the bench, as he earned a BYE since he was last year's champion. Webb did perform, and he came away with scores of 46, 48, and 47.

In the second round, Webb followed up with scores of 50, 42, and 46. Wilkins did perform in the second round and earned scores of 46, 47, and 45. Webb's scores and Wilkins' were good enough to advance both contestants to the final round.

The championship round was the battle of the two Atlanta Hawks players. The high-flying, 6'8”, dominant slam dunker, vs. the 5'6" rookie guard, who had surprised everyone up to that point.

Most thought it was nice what Webb had been doing, but once he squared off with Wilkins, his chances would go out the window. Webb had other ideas.

Webb put on a show, putting his incredible leaping ability on display. The crowd, including teammate Dominique Wilkins, didn't realize Webb could dunk.

“That little son of gun was secretly in the gym working on some dunks,” Wilkins said. “I said to him, ‘You’ve been in the gym with somebody working on them dunks. I should knock the hell out of you right now.’ We kinda laugh about it.”

Webb wowed the crowd with his 360-degree and one-handed tomahawk slam dunks. It didn't matter what Wilkins did in the contest, there was no way he was going to beat his 5'6” teammate.

“I can’t describe the dunks,” Webb said about his slam dunks. “It’s just something I go out and do. Leaping is just a God-given talent, and it’s something I try to keep.”

Spud Webb would go down as a legend for his performance in the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest. Webb would play 12 years in the league, and he finished with averages of 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

He never won a title or a major award, but fans can always go back to enjoy the Slam Dunk title he won in 1986.

