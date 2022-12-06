Skip to main content

When Giannis Antetokounmpo Tried Prank Calling LeBron James And Asked About His Refrigerator

When Giannis Antetokounmpo Tried Prank Calling LeBron James And Asked About His Refrigerator

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the funniest NBA players out there right now. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is almost always seen in good spirits, joking around, trying to laugh as much as possible. 

In recent days, the Greek Freak made some big jokes about his birthday, revealing what might happen after he puts his kids to bed. He also told a big joke about Bruce Lee, which only added to the many he has told before. 

Although his jokes have gotten more attention recently, Giannis was always a prankster and during his rookie season, he showed his talents for comedy. The now 2x NBA MVP starred in a funny segment with Marcus Smart and two other people, where they tried prank-calling LeBron James. 

When Giannis Antetokounmpo Tried Prank Calling LeBron James And Asked About His Refrigerator

A short video shows Giannis dialing an unknown number, but when he tries to talk to the person on the other side of the phone, LeBron James, Giannis gets nervous and asks a totally ridiculous question. 

"LeBron... Is your refrigerator running?" Giannis asked before panicking and hanging up the phone. 

When Smart and the rest of the group call him out for that, he explains what went through his mind. 

"I got nervous... It's LeBron James," Antetokounmpo replied. 

This was a very fun moment, which showed how easy it was for Giannis to make other people laugh. Marcus Smart also did a good job selling his role a little bit too well. It's been nine years since Antetokounmpo made his debut in the NBA and he's gotten a lot better in every aspect. 

He's arguably the best player on earth right now, a back-to-back MVP award winner, a Finals MVP and the 2021 NBA champion. That kid with a big smile and a big desire to get better, worked hard to be where he is today and has become one of the biggest names in the game. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

When Giannis Antetokounmpo Tried Prank Calling LeBron James And Asked About His Refrigerator
NBA Media

When Giannis Antetokounmpo Tried Prank Calling LeBron James And Asked About His Refrigerator

By Orlando Silva
50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History
NBA

50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Explains How He Became One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time
NBA Media

Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On What Kind Of Reaction LeBron James Will Get In Return To Cleveland

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Finally Reveals Why He Calls Himself 'The Slim Reaper'

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Reveals How Much Power Trae Young Holds Within The Hawks Organization
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals How Much Power Trae Young Holds Within The Hawks Organization

By Orlando Silva
Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Says Nobody Loves Playing Basketball More Than Him

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Once Explained How Despite Being Good Friends And Loving Him Like A Brother ''Kobe Stole All My Moves''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Explained How Despite Being Good Friends And Loving Him Like A Brother ''Kobe Stole All My Moves''

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Reveals The Funniest Thing He's Heard Of Himself On The Internet
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals The Funniest Thing He's Heard Of Himself On The Internet

By Orlando Silva
Fans Debate About The Athlete Of The Century: LeBron James Is The Only NBA Player On The List
NBA Media

Fans Debate About The Athlete Of The Century: LeBron James Is The Only NBA Player On The List

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kristaps Porzingis Gets Brutally Honest On His Failed Partnership With Luka Doncic
NBA Media

Kristaps Porzingis Gets Brutally Honest On His Failed Partnership With Luka Doncic

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Suns And Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Suns And Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma

By Orlando Silva
Suns Coach Says Luka Doncic Is The Best Player In The Paint In The NBA
NBA Media

Suns Coach Says Luka Doncic Is The Best Player In The Paint In The NBA

By Gautam Varier
The Best NBA Player Per Position This Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player Per Position This Season

By Nick Mac
Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime

By Orlando Silva
10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded In December
NBA Trade Rumors

10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded In December

By Kyle Daubs