Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the funniest NBA players out there right now. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is almost always seen in good spirits, joking around, trying to laugh as much as possible.

In recent days, the Greek Freak made some big jokes about his birthday, revealing what might happen after he puts his kids to bed. He also told a big joke about Bruce Lee, which only added to the many he has told before.

Although his jokes have gotten more attention recently, Giannis was always a prankster and during his rookie season, he showed his talents for comedy. The now 2x NBA MVP starred in a funny segment with Marcus Smart and two other people, where they tried prank-calling LeBron James.

When Giannis Antetokounmpo Tried Prank Calling LeBron James And Asked About His Refrigerator

A short video shows Giannis dialing an unknown number, but when he tries to talk to the person on the other side of the phone, LeBron James, Giannis gets nervous and asks a totally ridiculous question.

"LeBron... Is your refrigerator running?" Giannis asked before panicking and hanging up the phone.

When Smart and the rest of the group call him out for that, he explains what went through his mind.

"I got nervous... It's LeBron James," Antetokounmpo replied.

This was a very fun moment, which showed how easy it was for Giannis to make other people laugh. Marcus Smart also did a good job selling his role a little bit too well. It's been nine years since Antetokounmpo made his debut in the NBA and he's gotten a lot better in every aspect.

He's arguably the best player on earth right now, a back-to-back MVP award winner, a Finals MVP and the 2021 NBA champion. That kid with a big smile and a big desire to get better, worked hard to be where he is today and has become one of the biggest names in the game.

