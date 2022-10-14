Skip to main content

When LeBron James Heavily Flirted With Ashanti: "We Could Play Little 1-On-1... Maybe We Can Do That Later."

LeBron James has never been known as a ladies' man or a disloyal person, as he values and respects his family too much. The King has never been involved in a scandal where he disrespects Savannah James and their marriage or anything like that, always keeping his personal life private and looking very happy with it. 

However, this doesn't mean that LeBron could play a little when he was younger. Of course, this doesn't mean that he'd cheat on Savannah by any means, but during his rookie season, Bron starred in a curious moment with singer Ashanti. 

Fresh off entering the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron attended the 2003 MTV Music Video Awards, where he had the chance to present an award with Ashanti, who looked incredibly gorgeous in a pink dress. 

Everybody noticed that and LeBron wasn't an exception. When he took to the podium with the singer, he didn't hesitate to flirt with her, sending not-so-subtle messages and even asking for a kiss from the 'Foolish' singer. 

To celebrate the 42nd birthday of the artist, Ball is Life brought back the video of James flirting with Ashanti, looking very thirsty over the girl, shooting his shot repeatedly with her. 

"First of all, you're sexy in this all-pink [dress], everybody knows that," James first said. 

"You know, maybe I wanna rock with you someday. Unless, you know, I was thinking, how about you come to my first home game?" he added. 

"I was thinking maybe we can play a little 1-on-1 too," the young King also said. 

LeBron didn't stop there, and went further, asking for a kiss from Ashanti. He even refused to give her the envelope that contained the winner of whatever category they were presenting until he got his kiss. At first, she was a little hesitant and even asked the crowd if James deserved it. She eventually agreed and kissed the rookie Cleveland Cavalier on his cheek. 

LeBron used his IQ to get that kiss and it worked in the end. He got kissed by one of the most beautiful women at the moment, although it's unclear if Ashanti was dating Nelly at the time LeBron shot his shot with her. 

James is now married to Savannah James, his high school sweetheart; they have three kids together, have never been involved in any scandal, and look very happy to be together. The King's family is something a lot of people dream of and you love to see things worked out perfectly for him. 

When LeBron James Heavily Flirted With Ashanti: "We Could Play Little 1-On-1... Maybe We Can Do That Later."
NBA Media

When LeBron James Heavily Flirted With Ashanti: "We Could Play Little 1-On-1... Maybe We Can Do That Later."

By Orlando Silva
