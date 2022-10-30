Skip to main content

When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000

When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000

As the greatest basketball player ever, Michael Jordan raked in a lot of money for the Chicago Bulls. In fact, during the height of his game, MJ's influence and star power made the Bulls one of the most valuable teams in the NBA and made Jordan an icon beyond the sport itself.

Of course, MJ also cost the Bulls. A lot of money, too. In fact, during the 1995 NBA playoffs, Jordan cost his team $100,000 in the span of a few weeks, and it could have been even more had they not been eliminated in the second round.

How Michael Jordan Cost The Bulls $100,000 In The 1995 Playoffs

1995 was Jordan's first year back after his short hiatus from the league, and he took Chicago right back to the playoffs. But due to the team's failure to notify the league that Jordan would be switching back to his iconic no. 23 jersey, the Bulls were fined $25,000 per game.

(via Chicago Tribune)

The NBA levied a $100,000 fine against the Bulls for permitting Jordan to change his jersey number during the playoffs. It is believed to be the largest collective non-fighting fine in modern times, according to NBA historians.

The Bulls, who are solely responsible for paying the fine, were originally fined $25,000 after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Bulls and Orlando Magic for failing to notify the league that Jordan would be switching from No. 45 to 23. Ironically, losing in the second round saved the Bulls from a larger fine as this latest $100,000 penalty was broken down to $25,000 per game for the four additional games in which Jordan continued to wear his original 23.

MJ only wore 45 for the first 22 games of his comeback, citing the memory of his late father as the motivation to try it out. Eventually, he switched back after admitting it just wasn't him.

"There's no rule saying I couldn't change my jersey number," Jordan claimed at the time. "I think everyone is misinterpreting that. I think the league understands that. I didn't take a number I'm not used to, so what's the big hype? No. 23 is me, so why try to be something else? I know my father never saw me in 45. But No. 23 is something I feel comfortable with and that's why I went to it. If it's a mental confidence, it's a mental confidence."

So, that's the story of how Michael Jordan cost the Bulls $100,000 in a single playoff run. While it's not MJ's most glamorous tale, it does go to show what lengths the Bulls were willing to go to in order to keep Jordan happy. Then again, $100,000 wasn't much to a franchise that was (and is) worth so much more than that.

While the Bulls ultimately failed to win the title that season, Jordan would lead the team to three more before he retired for the second time -- and he never wore that number again.

YOU MAY LIKE

When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000
NBA Media

When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter
NBA Media

LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight
NBA Media

Derek Fisher Shares His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Makes An Honest Confession On Having Regrets From The Previous Season
NBA Media

NBA Reporter Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving's Controversial Press Conference: "He Doesn't Understand How Upset So People Are."

By Nico Martinez
Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal: "I'm Riding With You Gang"
NBA Media

Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal: "I'm Riding With You Gang"

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Calls Luguentz Dort A 'Top 3' Defender In The NBA
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Calls Luguentz Dort A 'Top 3' Defender In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving

By Orlando Silva
Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."
NBA Media

Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."

By Aaron Abhishek
Isiah Thomas Mocks Victor Wembanyama's Second Name: "Now We Talk About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Mocks Victor Wembanyama's Second Name: "Now We Talk About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”

By Aaron Abhishek
All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Kyle Daubs
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)
NBA

LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Best Teammates Throughout Their Careers (Only All-Stars)

By Nick Mac
Kevin Durant Honestly Weighs In On Steve Nash’s Ejection Against Milwaukee Bucks: "My First Few Years Steve Used To Talk So Crazy To The Refs, So When He Didn't Get A Tech As A Coach, I'm Like 'Where Is That Sh1?"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Mood In Nets Locker Room After Team Loses Four Straight: "We're Pissed... We Like To Win."

By Lee Tran
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
Richard Jefferson Slams Kyrie Irving For Not Deleting His AntiSemitic Tweet
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Slams Kyrie Irving For Not Deleting His AntiSemitic Tweet

By Aaron Abhishek