"Whether He Wins More Or Not, I Don't Think We'll Ever See Another Stephen Curry," Says Former Warriors Teammate Matt Barnes

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is one of the most enjoyable players to watch in the NBA. The Baby Faced Assassin has had a huge impact on the NBA since the day that he entered the league.

It's a well-known fact that Steph has changed the game of basketball with his incredible ability to shoot well from deep. Thanks to Steph's rise to stardom, the entire league is now shooting more three-pointers than ever.

In addition to that, Curry has an amazing resume. The Warriors superstar is a 2x NBA MVP, 1x NBA Finals MVP, 4x NBA champion, and has many more accolades on his resume.

Prior to the 2021-22 NBA season, Curry used to get snubbed from the list of top 10 NBA players of all time due to not having an NBA Finals MVP award. However, following the 2022 NBA Championship, Curry erased that flaw and is now on the list of top 10 NB players for many fans and analysts.

Matt Barnes Heaps Huge Praise on Stephen Curry

Former NBA player Matt Barnes recently made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's 'Club Shay Shay' podcast. During the podcast, he shared various things, including a starting five of his former teammates. In the same podcast, Barnes also talked about Curry has now cemented his position as a top 10 NBA player of all time.

(Starts at 1:13:15)

"He's a top 10 player. I think he has room to climb. Whether he wins more or not, I don't think we'll ever see another Steph Curry. The ability and if you think about it you know there's very few people that have changed the game during the course of their career. But who has changed it more than Steph? Me coaching AAU kids now and seeing the kids jacking up, 3 little kids put their shoes on and start shooting from the sideline or half court like they don't even go in the painting to warm up now, and that's the Steph Curry effect, and I've never seen anyone change the game from the grassroots to the top. When I first came in the league it was inside out basketball. You live by the three. You're gonna die by the three and Steph and Klay and the Warriors completely changed that."

Barnes may not have played with Steph for a long period of time, but he won the only NBA Championship of his career, thanks to Curry. Apart from that, Barnes made some excellent points about Curry's impact on the NBA, and to be honest, he is correct about the league seeing another player like Curry, at least for quite some time.